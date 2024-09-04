Chicago Bears’ Keenan Allen chirps about $35 million contract extension

Keenan Allen is playing for the Chicago Bears in the final year of his contract. It’s fair to say Allen has been kept abreast of the wide receiver market.

A record-breaking year for WRs

The Minnesota Vikings handed Justin Jefferson a record-breaking $140 million contract extension this offseason. He’s set to make $35 million per year. Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase wants to make at least a penny more than Jefferson on his next deal.

Last week, the Dallas Cowboys agreed to give CeeDee Lamb $34 million per year.

Allen’s services are cheap in comparison. He’s set to make $23 million in 2024.

Keenan Allen won’t cost as much as Justin Jefferson

“I mean, I’m not looking to make $35 million,” Allen said and then chuckled.

Allen will be 33 when the 2025 season starts. $35 million will be the asking price for the best receivers in their prime. Still, the market price for receivers is going up, and the six-time Pro Bowl receiver stands to benefit from Jefferson’s contract.

Allen has said he’s open to playing the Bears past this season, but he’s not trying to seek an extension before the season starts.

The Bears might not have the will to give receiver funds to Allen after they paid their No. 1 receiver this offseason. The Bears agreed to a four-year deal with DJ Moore worth $110 million.

The Bears gave Moore the money because they plan to lean on him as their No. 1 wide receiver. Allen was asked about how he felt playing for an offense that wouldn’t rely on him to get the most targets.

The Chicago Bears will have balance this year

Allen said he thinks a balance will be good for everyone on the offense.

“I kind of love it. Yeah, I mean just holding the expectation of kinda carrying the offense, so to speak,” Allen said. “I’ve always had guys around me who could make plays as well, but injuries happen, things happen and then you’re all of a sudden the guy that’s getting the majority of the touches. But like you said, it’s gonna be balanced and I think it’s gonna be good.”

