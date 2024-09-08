REPORT: Chicago Bears HC provides update on injured star player’s availability against Titans

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus provided an update on a star player’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans. The Bears listed several key players questionable to play the Titans on Friday’s injury report.

The Bears ruled out one player, defensive tackle Zacch Pickens. Due to Pickens’ status, the Bears elevated defensive tackle Byron Cowart from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday.

Cowart was the only defensive lineman elevated, which appears to be good news for the three defensive ends (Montez Sweat, Darrell Taylor, and DeMarcus Walker) listed as questionable for Sunday.

The Chicago Bears expect Keenan Allen to play the Titans

Star wide receiver Keenan Allen was listed as questionable to play the Titans due to a heel injury. Per Adam Schefter with ESPN, Eberflus said he expects Allen to play the Titans.

Allen said earlier in the week he was taking the injury day by day.

Allen’s availability would be ideal for quarterback Caleb WIlliams. The rookie quarterback will have all three of his top targets (DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, and Allen) healthy for Week 1.

