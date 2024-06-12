REPORT: Chicago Bears WR Keenan Allen’s extension news takes massive twist

The situation between Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen and the front office will look different following a move the star wide receiver made Wednesday. Allen is set to play on the final year of his contract for the 2024 season.

Keenan Allen is open to re-signing with the Chicago Bears

As previously discussed on CCS, Allen said during OTAs that he’s open to receiving an extension from the Bears:

However, Allen is so impressed with this offense that he is already open to re-signing a new contract in Chicago. He would not mind sticking around if this offense does what many expect. “As far as an extension, I’m going to let the play speak for itself, and if they offer me something that I like, we’ll go from there,” Allen said.

The Los Angeles Chargers traded Allen to the Bears this offseason. This is the first time Allen has played for any franchise but the Chargers, who drafted him in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. After finding himself in unfamiliar territory this year, Allen has decided to shake things up.

Allen switched his representation

Per Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network, Allen switched his representation to Klutch Sports:

Six-time Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen — a pending free agent who said recently he’s open to a contract extension with the #Bears — has made a switch in representation, hiring @ZekeSandhu and @BilboDamarius of @KlutchSports.

Allen is not wasting any time. He is aggressively pursuing a new contract this summer, giving the Bears a crucial opportunity to negotiate with his new representation before he hits free agency next March.

Will the Bears take advantage? Or will the star wide receivers’ price tag be too costly for a team that is paying D.J. Moore and just drafted Rome Odunze in the top ten?

