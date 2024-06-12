Trending
Subscribe For Updates
Bears

REPORT: Chicago Bears WR Keenan Allen’s extension news takes massive twist

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
Keenan Allen Chicago Bears
Nov 12, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) looks on during the first half against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The situation between Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen and the front office will look different following a move the star wide receiver made Wednesday. Allen is set to play on the final year of his contract for the 2024 season.

Keenan Allen is open to re-signing with the Chicago Bears

Syndication: Stevens Point Journal
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) reaches out for a pass in the end zone against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 23-20. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

As previously discussed on CCS, Allen said during OTAs that he’s open to receiving an extension from the Bears:

 

However, Allen is so impressed with this offense that he is already open to re-signing a new contract in Chicago. He would not mind sticking around if this offense does what many expect.

“As far as an extension, I’m going to let the play speak for itself, and if they offer me something that I like, we’ll go from there,” Allen said.

The Los Angeles Chargers traded Allen to the Bears this offseason. This is the first time Allen has played for any franchise but the Chargers, who drafted him in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. After finding himself in unfamiliar territory this year, Allen has decided to shake things up.

Allen switched his representation

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers
Nov 19, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Per Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network, Allen switched his representation to Klutch Sports:

Six-time Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen — a pending free agent who said recently he’s open to a contract extension with the #Bears — has made a switch in representation, hiring @ZekeSandhu and @BilboDamarius of @KlutchSports.

Allen is not wasting any time. He is aggressively pursuing a new contract this summer, giving the Bears a crucial opportunity to negotiate with his new representation before he hits free agency next March.

Will the Bears take advantage? Or will the star wide receivers’ price tag be too costly for a team that is paying D.J. Moore and just drafted Rome Odunze in the top ten?

Related: Allen shows frustration with Caleb Williams at practice

NFL: Chicago Bears Minicamp
Jun 5, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on during the team’s minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

messagebordbanner

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
1bAPO 7e 400x400

I'm a writer and journalist. I cover the NFL, NHL, NBA, and other sports for, ChiCitySports, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, and Gridiron Heroics. My craft has been syndicated nationally on Yardbarker and MSN.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply