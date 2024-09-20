Chicago Bears rule out 3 offensive players against Colts; Keenan Allen out with ‘personal’ reason

Per a statement by the Chicago Bears PR team on Friday, the offense will be without three players on Sunday. The team concluded their third day of practice on Friday. The 1-1 Bears are set to travel to play the 0-2 Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The Bears ruled that Nate Davis was questionable to play the Colts. He was limited in all three days of practice.

The Bears ruled out defensive tackle Zacch Pickens with a groin injury. He did not practice at all this week.

Keenan Allen will miss the Chicago Bears Week 3 game

The Bears will be without wide receiver Keenan Allen. He did not practice at all this week for heel/personal reasons. Per CHGO Bears, head coach Matt Eberflus said Allen is not traveling because of personal reasons.

It’s unclear what the personal reasons are.

Allen missed Week 2 due to the heel injury.

After not practicing this week, Fullback Khari Blasingame was ruled out for a hand/knee injury.

Running back Travis Homer was ruled out for a finger injury. He was added to the injury report on Thursday. He was limited in practice on Thursday but did not practice on Friday.

The rest of the players on the injury report do not have a designation for the game and should be available to play the Colts.

