Chicago Bears WR Keenan Allen could be out for ‘personal’ reasons indefinitely

The Chicago Bears ruled out wide receiver Keenan Allen for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Head coach Matt Eberflus does not know when Allen will return.

Allen has been dealing with an injury during training camp. He battled through the heel injury in Week 1. However, Allen did not play against the Houston Texans in Week 2.

Allen missed the first two days of practice this week due to a heel issue. On Friday, the Bears added “personal” to the list of reasons why Allen missed practice on Friday and would not join the team in Indianapolis this weekend.

Keenan Allen could miss more time due to “personal” reasons

Dan Wiederer with the Chicago Tribune asked Eberflus during his press conference on Friday if Allen could miss more time due to “personal ” reasons. Eberflus gave a vague response.

“[Allen’s] heel was getting better,” Eberflus said. “He’s working back with the trainers. Speeds are getting better. Cutting, moving, all that’s better. That’s just personal for him. That’s where that is. But again, his heel is getting better.”

Eberflus’ answer makes it sound like the “personal” reason is connected to the heel injury. In the final year of his contract, it could be that Allen doesn’t want to push the injury before he feels he is ready to return. Allen’s timeline could be different than the Bears.

The Chicago Bears gave a fourth-round pick for a one-year deal

The Bears traded a fourth-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for Allen this offseason. Allen was coming off a 2023 campaign where he missed the season’s final four games due to a heel injury.

Allen caught four passes for 29 yards in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans. He also dropped what would have been Caleb Williams’ first touchdown pass in the league in that game.

