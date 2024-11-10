Chicago Bears team captain refuses to defend head coach

The Chicago Bears suffered two straight losses in a rough road trip scheduled off the bye, including a 29-9 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9. The Bears had a chance to gain some confidence against a 2-7 New England Patriots team on Sunday.

Instead, the Bears came out flat on offense, scoring just three points in 60 minutes in front of a crowd at Soldier Field that was booing by halftime and exiting the stadium by the middle of the fourth quarter.

Several team captains for the Bears have voiced criticisms of the coaching staff this season, specifically after the way head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron mismanaged the team’s Week 8 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Kevin Byard didn’t back up Matt Eberflus

On Monday, wide receiver DJ Moore gave a confusing answer about Eberflus’ standing in the Bears locker room, saying that he didn’t want to say the third-year head coach had lost the team. Following the Bears’ 19-3 loss to the New England Patriots at home, safety Kevin Byard was asked if the coaching staff had lost the locker room.

“I’m not going to go there,” Byard said of whether Eberflus’ staff lost the team, per video by Marquee Sports Network. “At the end of the day, we have to play better and we gotta win.”

"I'm not gonna go there." Kevin Byard III when asked if the coaching staff has lost the locker room. pic.twitter.com/8UUoW9l6Yo — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 10, 2024

Will the Chicago Bears make changes to the staff?

Byard, a team captain, made a strong choice not to defend Eberflus or the coaching staff in his comments to the media on Sunday. His choice of words, compounded with previous statements from other players on the team, is telling about how the locker room feels about the staff.

Eberflus said in his postgame press conference that every move was on the table for the Bears this week, including making a change at the offensive coordinator position. The Bears have scored 27 points in their last three games.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE