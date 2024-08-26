2022 seventh-overall pick Kevin Korchinski could benefit massively by spending time away from the NHL

Kevin Korchinski had a rough start to his NHL career. In his rookie season, the defenseman recorded 15 points with five goals and 10 assists. Korchinski had a brutal plus-minus rating (minus-39), the worst among Chicago’s defenders. comes with being a member of the 2023 Chicago Blackhawks.

Korchinski was an offensive force with the Thunderbirds in his post-draft season. He was among the top five WHL defenders in scoring with 11 goals and 73 points in just 54 games, recording a +50 rating to boot. He added 14 points in 19 playoff games as Seattle took home the WHL championship, and he also recorded four points in seven games for Canada in his first taste of international hockey at the 2023 World Juniors.

The young defenseman also flashed that talent at the NHL level, in limited sample sizes. Korchinski netted two game-winning goals, one an overtime winner against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Kevin Korchinski needs more time to develop his skills as a top-line NHL defenseman. The good news is that he has plenty of time and the perfect opportunity to do so. The 20-year-old Saskatoon native is still AHL-eligible.

This means the Blackhawks can send Kevin Korchinski to the Rockford Ice Hogs.

Blackhawks reporter predicts AHL send down for Kevin Korchinski

Chicago Blackhawks beat reporter Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times predicted the Hawks will send Korchinski down to the AHL. Pope mentions the large amount of defensemen the Blackhawks have to work with.

Just speculation on my part. That decision will be made after training camp. But it is certainly in play now that he's AHL eligible and there's such a logjam of D depth on the roster. — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) August 26, 2024

Having him spend time in Rockford will allow him to get meaningful ice time against near-NHL-level competition. Korchinski would be a guaranteed first-line defenseman in Rockford, which would allow him maximum playing time. This would also allow him to take a more integral role in the Ice Hogs.

Without the pressure of the NHL on his back, Korchinski can focus on improving in areas he is lacking sharpness. His eye for offense is superb, his creativity and eye for developing plays made him extremely successful in the WHL. Korchinski needs to work on his defensive skills the most. he was frequently caught in transition by opposing forwards and struggled to get out of the defensive zone at times.

With no guarantee than Korchinski will play, a reassignment to the AHL is the best thing for him. Young hockey players need to play, and Rockford will ensure Korchinski gets good playing time. The AHL is the best of both worlds. It allows a player to play against NHL-level competition without the worry of being replaced or cut.

Success in the AHL can also do wonders for a young players confidence. When young prospects perform well and contribute significantly, it boosts their self-esteem and prepares them mentally for the challenges of the NHL.

Kevin Korchinski is undoubtedly a very talented young player, he just needs more time to mature. Not every prospect can come into the NHL at 18 or 19-years-old and dominate like Connor Bedard did. Most players need extra time to get into the speed, power and pressure that the NHL brings.

Fortunately, the Blackhawks are in the perfect position to take advantage of Korchinski’s youth. The Hawks are in the dead center of a rebuild. There is no pressure to win the Stanley Cup in the next few years. This means the team can take a gap year with Kevin Korchinski and allow him to perfect his game in the AHL.

As a top ten pick, the Blackhawks need Korchinski to pan out. He could be their offensive minded top line defenseman of the future. A player with his level of creativity is supremely valuable in the NHL. Allowing Korchinski a little more time to get ready for a full NHL workload would be in his best interest.

