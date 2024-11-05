Chicago Bears: Khalil Herbert sends three-word celebration after being traded from team

Running back Khalil Herbert appears happy to be away from the Chicago Bears. The fourth-year running back posted a message on social media following news of his trade on Tuesday.

Hebert and offensive guard Nate Davis are two of the main Bears players who were thought to be on the trade block before Tuesday’s deadline. Chicago traded Herbert to the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday morning in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick.

The Bears drafted Herbert in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech after he earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2020. He rushed for 1,775 yards and eight touchdowns in his first three years for Chicago under the offenses of Matt Nagy and Shane Waldron.

Herbert’s production dramatically declined in Shane Waldron’s system in 2024. He’s carried the ball eight times for 16 yards and one touchdown this season in the six games the 26-year-old has played.

It’s no wonder Herbert wanted out of Chicago.

Khalil Herbert sends three-word message after trade

Following the trade, Herbert posted a three-word message on X:

“Thank you God”

Discontent in the Chicago Bears locker room?

Herbert can now say out loud what many inside the locker room have tried to vaguely articulate about the coaching staff and culture in Halas Hall. Players are discontented with the regime of general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus.

But only ex-players can say the full truths out loud.

