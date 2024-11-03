In an interesting move, the Chicago Bears have granted Khalil Herbert and his agent permission to seek a trade before the 2024 trade deadline according to recent reports.

Well it was sort of a long time coming, we had our suspicions that Khalil Herbert would look to be on another team to finish out the 2024 NFL season, whether it was his decision or the Bears’ front office it was bound to happen.

As it turns out, it seems to be a mutual decision. According to reports Khalil Herbert is on the move, or at least has one foot out the door as no teams have officially made a move or an offer on the young running back.

Although there are currently no teams making a bid at this time, there are several teams that could benefit from a dual threat running back such as Herbert. The Dallas Cowboys have struggled heavily with their offense this year and even more in the backfield. Jerry Jones has made it clear that the Cowboys could not afford a big money trade acquisition when he spoke on not signing Derrick Henry from free agency. But Herbert should be more than affordable for the ailing Cowboys and could prove to be integral to their run game moving forward the rest of the season.

Pittsburgh could also be a potential good landing spot for Khalil Herbert, reuniting with Justin Fields could be a solid dynamic for a Steelers team who is already first in their division and show no signs of slowing down any time soon. The Steelers already have four running backs on their roster, but Herbert would help their power back Najee Harris carry some of the load during game time.

The Kansas City Chiefs are also having some difficulty in the backfield with Isiah Pacheco sidelined for a few more weeks and Samaje Perine and struggling veteran Kareem Hunt in the backfield, the Chiefs could be looking to add another back up with a history of solid and consistent production when healthy.

Make no mistake, Khalil Herbert is on the move. Though I can’t be certain about where, or when, he leaves Chicago one thing is clear… He wants to play, and the Bears have not given him the time on the field that he has proven he’s deserved since he was signed in 2021. My opinion, trading Herbert to another team outside of our division just makes sense. I’ve seen Herbert run angry, and I’m sure he’d be looking for a revenge game if he’s so at odds with the Bears front office.

Khalil Herbert was a staple for the Chicago Bears for the last three seasons, I truly don’t want to see him go but I will watch him wherever he ends up. He is that talented at his position, and as long as he can stay healthy and keep turnovers and mistakes to a minimum, his new team would see exactly what I mean.

