Chicago Bears HC names 1 ‘winner’ from preseason win over Houston Texans

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus named one winner from Thursday night’s 21-17 win over the Houston Texans. The most notable performance on the field was quarterback Brett Rypien’s connection to wide receiver Collin Johnson. But Eberflus was taking notes on a more critical part of the game.

The Hall of Fame Game was the first time NFL teams attempted the league’s new kickoff rules in an exhibition match. While there has been hype that the rules would make kickoff returns more exciting, the product, like the field in Canton, was sloppy.

The average kick return was meh

Per Charean Williams with NBC Sports, the average return didn’t make it much further than where the ball used to be placed after kicking the ball out of the endzone:

The teams combined for eight kickoffs, with only one resulting in a touchback, though two other kickoffs reached the end zone and could have been downed for touchbacks. The receiving team takes over at its own 30-yard line after a touchback. Of the seven kickoffs returned, the average starting position was the 25.6-yard line.

Matt Eberflus named a winner for Thursday night

Per a transcription by the Associated Press of Eberflus’ comments following the game, the Bears third-year head coach said the kickoff team for each team was the true winner of Thursday night’s game.

“I say kickoff teams won,” Eberflus said. “Good job by the cover teams. It looked like the return teams struggled staying on blocks.”

Ironically, Collin Johnson’s best chance of making the Bears might be because of his special teams play. While he caught two touchdown passes against the Texans, his best play was the tackle he made on the kickoff team on the game’s opening kick.

Chicago Bears WR Tyler Scott struggled with returns

Bears wide receiver Tyler Scott struggled with returning kicks on Thursday night. He ran straight into defenders. He also slipped on the wet grass. Per Courtney Cronin of ESPN, Scott explained how kickoff returns have changed this offseason:

“You grew up your whole life just catching it, having different levels and things of that nature; and now, everyone is kind of stacked,” Scott said. “If a kick is kind of short, guys are right up on you. You’ve got to make one cut and go. I think there’s benefits to that, because if one guy misses, then you’re good.

Scott thinks the new rules will cut down on injuries. He also believes the play will eventually be more exciting than the product put out on the field Thursday night:

“But at the same time, if you make the wrong cut, somebody is right there. So far, I feel like it kind of protects guys a little bit more. Guys aren’t getting a full head of steam coming down the field, taking shots on people. But I think for the most part, it’ll work out pretty good. Just think we’ll have a lot of explosive plays.”

One fortunate aspect of the Bears’ playing four preseason games is that they’ll have an extra game to iron out the kinks of the new kickoff rules.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE