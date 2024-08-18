BREAKING: Chicago Bears set to get rookie battling injury back to practice

On Sunday afternoon, the Chicago Bears had good injury news to reveal on a third-round draft pick. Per the league’s transaction wire, offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie passed his physical and has been activated off the NFI list.

The Chicago Bears drafted Kiran Amegadjie in April

The Bears drafted Amegadjie in the third round of April’s draft. General manager Ryan Poles said the Bears knew that Amegadjie would miss OTAs as he was recovering from surgery to repair a quad injury he suffered last season.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said this spring that the Bears expected Amegadjie to return in time to practice in training camp. However, the Bears placed the Yale standout on the NFI list in July.

The Bears could try Amegadjie at OT or OG

In the spring, there was hope that Amegadjie could battle to win the swing tackle position in training camp. Some NFL scouts mentioned that Amegadjie could be moved to guard, a position he played briefly at Yale, providing the Bears with another opportunity to add depth to the interior part of the offensive line.

Amegadjie faces an uphill battle to earn playing time this season. His first practice will come less than two weeks before the Bears have to trim their roster to 53 players on Aug. 27.

The Bears’ final preseason game will be Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s unclear if Amegadjie will play against the Chiefs. One would assume the Bears will slowly ramp up his activity at practice before giving him reps in team periods.

