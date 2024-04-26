The Chicago Bears have selected local talent Kiran Amegadjie with their third-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft

Ryan Poles likes to draft local players. He stuck with that by selecting Kiran Amegadjie an offensive tackle from Yale. Amegadjie is from Hinsdale Illinois, which is a suburb just southwest of Chicago.

Amegadjie joins players like Robert Tonyan, and T.J. Edwards as some of the players born in Illinois Ryan Poles has brought in

Analysis

Here is a brief breakdown of Kiran Amegdajie’s game from NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein:

With a rare blend of athletic traits and eye-popping length, it might be a mistake to bet against the high number of boxes Amegadjie checks. His hand usage is a work in progress, and he hasn’t learned to consistently get into blocks with proper footwork and body control, but both issues are coachable and likely to be corrected. Provided he improves his punch-timing and placement, his ability to keep rushers at the end of his length could become a big advantage. Amegadjie already possesses impressive explosiveness as a drive blocker and could become a quality NFL starter once his tutelage is complete.

Highlights

If this is your first time hearing about Amegdajie or you want an in depth look at his tape, below is a six minute prospect spotlight. The video looks at the strengths of Amegadjie’s physical attributes and his playing style.

Breakdown

Kiran Amegadjie is a local kid, Ryan Poles loves that. But more importantly, Amegadjie is here to protect Caleb Williams. Amegadjie is a string prospect. He has a unique blend of athleticism and strength that separates him from other offensive line prospects.

Kiran Amegadjie stands at 6′ 5″ tall and clocks in at 323 lbs. He will be a monster on the offensive line, moving him off of his spot will be difficult for NFL defensive linemen.

He does need some development in his hand work. He often struggled with hand placement at Yale and made up for it with his physical traits. This is something that can be worked on and is not a major red flag. As all rookies are, Amegadjie is a prospect. Nobody is expecting him to be perfect off the bat.

Kiran Amegadjie marks 3 areas of need addressed by Ryan Poles in the 2024 NFL draft. The Bears got the QB-WR duo of the future in WIlliams and Odunze. Now the Bears have another piece to add to a young offensive line. One that can hopefully help protect Caleb Williams. Giving your rookie QB time to throw is one of the best ways to help him develop.

