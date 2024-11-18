Chicago Bears have new reason to fire GM Ryan Poles immediately if report is true

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles made the decision to give head coach Matt Eberflus a third season after going 10-24 in his first two years with the team. Despite failing to aid in quarterback Justin Fields’ development, Poles entrusted Eberflus to find a new offensive coordinator to develop a rookie quarterback in 2024.

Eberflus and the Bears chose Shane Waldron to be in charge of designing the offense for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. The results of that choice were so bad that Eberflus fired Waldron after nine games. Eberflus is on the hot seat, and frankly, Poles should be on the hot seat as well.

The No. 2 pick in the draft, Jayden Daniels, has been playing better than Williams this season in offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s scheme. Many fans and analysts have wondered why the Bears chose to pass up Kingsbury after interviewing him in Los Angeles for the vacant OC position this offseason.

Kliff Kingsbury reportedly didn’t want the job

Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune quoted an anonymous NFL OC who said that it was Kingsbury who didn’t want to come to Chicago and coach for Eberflus because he knew the third-year head coach was trending toward being fired after 2024.

“Everyone says Kliff Kingsbury and why didn’t the Bears hire him? I don’t think he was going to go there,” the OC said. “He was out doing that analyst thing for a season at USC. Yeah, he was there with Caleb Williams, but he was looking to get on the front end of something (with a new coaching staff) and not the back end of something with a coach under pressure to win. Why go to Chicago? I would imagine Eberflus knew that, too, and figured, ‘Kliff isn’t going to take that, so I’ll try Shane.’”

Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles put his QB in harm’s way

Poles put Williams’ career development behind his loyalty to a coach who failed Fields and won 10 games in two seasons. The Bears weren’t able to go out and hire the top offensive (and quarterback) minds this offseason because said top offensive minds didn’t want to be tied to a sinking ship.

Eberflus is making stupid decisions on the field that are costing the Bears chances of winning close games. But make no mistake, he isn’t the only incompetent decision-maker in the Poles-Eberflus regime.

The Bears need to clean house quickly. The sooner they can move on from Poles and Eberflus the better for a quarterback they drafted at No. 1 with premeditated negligence.

