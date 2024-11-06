Long time Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks is signing a 1-year deal with the LA Angels.

According to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors “The Professor” Kyle Hendricks is nearing a 1-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels. Kyle Hendricks who made his final start for the Chicago Cubs on September 28th in which he 7.1 innings allowing 2 walks, 2 hits, and didn’t allow a run in a 3-0 victory against the Reds.

In his 11-year career with the Chicago Cubs organization, Hendricks accumulated a 97-81 record with a 3.68 era, and has 1259 K’s in 1580.1 career innings. Hendricks who debuted with the team back in 2014 as a 24-year old was the teams longest tenured player before leaving in free agency.



The 34-year old Hendricks joins an Angels rotation which features names like Tyler Anderson, Reid Detmers, Jack Kochanowicz, Jośe Suarez, and Patrick Sandoval. The Angels rotation last season ranked 20th/30 in Batting Average Against (.246), 26th in ERA (4.57), and 29th in strikeouts (1252, 7.9 per/9, 1.99 K/BB).

Hendricks will most likely slot into the 4-5 spots in the Angels rotation behind a guys like Tyler Anderson or Patrick Sandoval. The Angels will be getting a great veteran pitcher who is a command and control guy who won’t light the radar gun up, but does know how to pitch. Hopefully in his time in LA Hendricks can be a mentor to the young guys in the rotation and find new life to get him back into what made him so dominant.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE