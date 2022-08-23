Chicago Cubs pitcher, Kyle Hendricks, will not be returning in the last bit of the 2022 season.

According to ESPN, right-handed pitcher for the Chicago Cubs, Kyle Hendricks, will not be returning for the rest of the 2022 season due to a slight tear in his pitching shoulder but is hopeful that he will be at full strength for the start of the next season.

Kyle Hendricks said most recent MRI revealed a capsular tear in his shoulder (estimates it’s about halfway healed now). Hopeful of being able to resume throwing before end of the season. But his focus is fully on being 100% for 2023. pic.twitter.com/czR5qds7en — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 22, 2022

Hendrick has been out since early July dealing with his shoulder injury that started back in May. It was initially thought he would only be out 4-6 weeks since the MRI indicated tendinitis, but more tests, after the inflammation subsided, showed a tear. Hendricks is staying very positive about the situation stating,

“With the long term in mind, and seeing where we’re at this season, I have to step back and see what’s best for myself, I’ll be able to attack a full offseason throwing program. That’s where my focus is now. Very unfortunate, obviously.”

Kyle Hendricks has one more year left on his four-year deal and will be reporting to the Cubs’ spring facility in Arizona. He is wanting to start pitching before the end of the regular season. The pitcher has indicated that it was an accumulation of work that lead to his injury not just one pitch. This injury won’t stop or slow down Hendrick as he is quoted saying,

“I want to pitch as long as I can, this is what I do. I love it. I’m never going to stop loving it.”

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE