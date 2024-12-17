Chicago White Sox prospect Kyle Teel revealed on YouTube’s Foul Territory that he will in fact be in big league Spring Training with the club come 2025.

As the winter rolls on and as the holidays fast approach us, the Chicago White Sox outside of the Garrett Crochet trade who they ended up trading to the Boston Red Sox, have been kind of quiet for the most part, until today. On a recent episode of Foul Territory newly acquired catching prospect Kyle Teel let the cat out of the bag and revealed he will in fact be in big league Spring Training camp come 2025.

The 22-year-old Teel who since being acquired is now the Chicago White Sox #2 overall prospect in their organization according to MLB.com. When looking at Teel’s grades of his tools which is on a scale from 20-80 with 80 being the best, Teels best quality he has going for him is his arm which grades out at 65/80 according to Baseball Savant. Other notable grades to point out are his hit ability (55/80) and for a catcher he is graded at a 50/80 for his run which is very impressive.

Kyle Teel by the Numbers

With only being drafted a year and a half ago Teel has had very little time down on the farm to rack up stats, but in his short time on the farm he hasn’t ceased to impressed. So far in his two season down in the minor leagues Teel has a career slash line of .301/.404/.444 with an OPS of .848.

For his 2024 season Teel had an absolutely incredible season between Double and Triple A. In 112 games between the two levels Kyle Teel accumulated 123 hits, 23 doubles, 13 HRS, 78 RBI, 12 stolen bases (impressive for a catcher), and had a slash line of .288/.386/.433 with an OPS of .819. For his fielding Teel sports a career .986 fielding percentage as well as being able to throw out 22% of potential base stealer for his career.

Potential Positional Battle

Being the centerpiece in the deal for Crochet, Teel has all the makings of being a future star for the Chicago White Sox once in the big leagues. As it shakes out on the Chicago White Sox for their Major League roster they currently at the catching position have Korey Lee who looks to be the starter and Chuckie Robinson who is his backup as their catching options. Lee who currently holds the starting job has so far not impressed in his short time with the White Sox. Last year in 125 games Lee only managed to hit .210/.244/.347 and an OPS of .591.

Those numbers don’t fair well for Lee now that Teel is in the system. With an invite to Spring Training Lee will now have some competition for the everyday starting catching job. If we’re going off the numbers Kyle Teel has a far superior edge over Lee to take the job and run with it. Given Teels numbers from last year, the fact he is now the #2 prospect in the organization, and is above all else Big League ready, it’s ultimately Teel’s job to lose.

The Chicago White Sox truly have something amazing brewing with the amount of potential prospects they have coming down the pike. Teel who may most likely be the first to debut out of them has a lot of potential and has the makings of being something great. The battle this spring training for the starting catching job between Teel and Lee will truly be fun to watch. Hopefully by the end of it all we fans will be seeing Kyle Teel takeover as the future backstop for the Chicago White Sox for years to come.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE