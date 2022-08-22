Kyler Gordon missed the first preseason game with an injury but bounced back in a big way in coverage against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Bears need Kyler Gordon to show up in a big way this season as he will be lining up in the all-important nickel spot in Matt Eberflus’ defense. So in his debut, Gordon needed to show up and show out to allay concerns about his missed practice time from the previous 10 days. Gordon did just that in his Bears debut earning PFF rookie of the game honors.

Rookie of the game: “Bears rookie CB Kyler Gordon proved to be up to the test when targeted Thursday night, as he was targeted twice, resulting in one reception for 12 yards. Gordon finished with a 90.0-plus coverage grade on first review. Additionally, Gordon played press coverage on four of his 11 snaps in coverage.”

Kyler Gordon may be the key to success in the Bears’ defense this season. The secondary has solid talent, with veteran Jaylon Johnson shoring up the boundary corner spot, veteran Eddie Jackson being named as a possible bounce-back candidate for the Bears and rookie Jaquan Brisker already showing off explosive tackling skills at strong safety.

Kyler Gordon has the skills to lock down the best slot receivers in the league. His foot work and tackling skills translate well to a chance to be one of the better players in the league at the position almost immediately.

If the Bears’ secondary is better than last year regardless of the pass rush up front, then the Bears have a chance at winning more games than losing. Defense against the pass starts with the coverage in the secondary instead of the rush up front. Kyler Gordon helping to lock up the slot receivers gives the Bears a better chance.

