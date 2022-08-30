Larry Borom is a liability in pass protection, and it’s not being highlighted enough just how big of a problem he has been through three preseason games.

Earlier this preseason I wrote that Larry Borom could be a surprise cut on the offensive line. While that was going out on a limb given that Borom has consistently been running with the first team at right tackle, I can say emphatically he is the weak link on the offensive line in pass protection.

Lost in all the excitement about the emergence of Teven Jenkins at right guard has been how bad Larry Borom was in pass protection. Larry Borom is slated right now to be the starting right tackle next to Teven Jenkins and way too often he has looked bad. He’s given up pressure, he’s been overpowered and he’s struggled to maintain his pass set against good rushers.

Larry Borom has looked downright pitiful a few times, most notably in these reps:

What is Larry Borom doing here😭 pic.twitter.com/527RTHXxi9 — David Miller (@millerfootball_) August 14, 2022

Typically you don’t see offensive tackles in one on one situations trying to cut block the defensive end. This attempted cut block was all-time bad. Then the next week against the Seahawks he seems to get lost in his assignment and winds up looking around at the field not finding anyone to block at all.

This is a snap that I blamed on Teven Jenkins live. But Larry Borom completely whiffs on the double team and ends up blocking no one. This is why its important not to finalize your opinions based on live watches pic.twitter.com/uXgzYUNolR — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 19, 2022

Borom has looked all out of sorts in pass protection. He doesn’t look technically sound or balanced in his set. He seems to be over-extending and he doesn’t have a lot of awareness of what’s going on around him. Right now He looks completely overmatched.

#Bears' second-year OT Larry Borom played primarily at right tackle vs. the Chiefs, but also got some reps at left tackle. Here's a look at his preseason debut, along with my analysis in the description: https://t.co/kXUJGHDnF3 — dan durkin (@djdurkin) August 18, 2022

Even when the Bears had their best pass protection game against the Browns, when Borom was doing decent he still wasn’t fully securing the edge on his own. Further causing concern was the fact on multiple occasions the Bears used Jenkins to help Borom out in pass protection. Needing to have Jenkins help Borom with a double team will leave the Bears vulnerable to all sorts of blitzes and designed rushes on that side of the line.

Larry Borom also struggled to work in conjunction with Jenkins on stunts and twists. As it stands right now from what I’ve seen in the three preseason games, Larry Borom is the weak link on the offensive line that will likely be exploited by the 49ers. He’s not as athletic as Braxton Jones, and lacks the overall balance and bend in his assignment. He is too often flailing in pass protection and it’s very worrisome, especially given the Bears’ decision to move Jenkins into right guard.

Even Luke Getsy alluded to the fact that the Bears may not have found their starting offensive line as of yet in spite of what we’ve seen in the preseason.

We’ll see how long the Bears decide to wait on Larry Borom to develop into the player they need him to be this year in order to secure the offensive line or if Riley Reiff will be pushing him for his starting RT spot sooner rather than later.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE