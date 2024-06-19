Former Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields slammed by Pittsburgh Steelers legend after troubling video surfaces

A Pittsburgh Steelers legend is concerned about former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ prospects with his team following a viral video of his recent passes. Per multiple reports, Fields didn’t show his best work during the Steelers’ OTAs.

Fields issues at OTAs with the Steelers make sense, given that Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid refers to OTAs as “passing camps.”

Former Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields is having a rough spring

As previously discussed on CCS, Fields had several familiar issues with his passing show up this spring:

For Fields to become a starter in Pittsburgh, he’ll have to clean up the issues that made the Bears move on from him this offseason. Per Kaboly, Fields was one of the Steelers’ “losers” during OTAs because he didn’t clean up several issues that haunted his time in Chicago: “More than that, you can see what made him a first-round pick … and also what made the Chicago Bears move on. The arm strength, speed and playmaking with his legs are undeniable. However, he showed inconsistent accuracy and relied on his feet too quickly after the first read. That stuff can be fixed, but maybe not throughout a training camp.”

A Pittsburgh Steelers legend is concerned with Fields

On Wednesday, a video posted on X from Route God went viral of Fields throwing routes on air to Route God. Former Steelers All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell slammed Fields for throwing late during the drill:

that ball gettin there lateeeeeeeee .. I know it’s routes on air, but this is telling you a lot, Bell Wrote

Fields isn’t having a spring that will make Bears fans wish they had kept him over Caleb Williams. But he is having an offseason that will make Steelers fans thankful they signed Russell Wilson before free agency.

