Bears

Former Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields slammed by Pittsburgh Steelers legend after troubling video surfaces

3 Mins Read
NFL: Chicago Bears at Justin Fields
Dec 17, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) pitches the ball to a running back against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

A Pittsburgh Steelers legend is concerned about former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ prospects with his team following a viral video of his recent passes. Per multiple reports, Fields didn’t show his best work during the Steelers’ OTAs.

Fields issues at OTAs with the Steelers make sense, given that Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid refers to OTAs as “passing camps.”

Former Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields is having a rough spring

NFL: Preseason Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears
Aug 12, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) talks with players after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

As previously discussed on CCS, Fields had several familiar issues with his passing show up this spring:

 

For Fields to become a starter in Pittsburgh, he’ll have to clean up the issues that made the Bears move on from him this offseason. Per Kaboly, Fields was one of the Steelers’ “losers” during OTAs because he didn’t clean up several issues that haunted his time in Chicago:

“More than that, you can see what made him a first-round pick … and also what made the Chicago Bears move on. The arm strength, speed and playmaking with his legs are undeniable. However, he showed inconsistent accuracy and relied on his feet too quickly after the first read. That stuff can be fixed, but maybe not throughout a training camp.”

A Pittsburgh Steelers legend is concerned with Fields

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jan 9, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Le’Veon Bell (6) against the Carolina Panthers prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, a video posted on X from Route God went viral of Fields throwing routes on air to Route God. Former Steelers All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell slammed Fields for throwing late during the drill:

that ball gettin there lateeeeeeeee .. I know it’s routes on air, but this is telling you a lot, Bell Wrote

Fields isn’t having a spring that will make Bears fans wish they had kept him over Caleb Williams. But he is having an offseason that will make Steelers fans thankful they signed Russell Wilson before free agency.

Fields named one of Steelers' biggest 'losers' during OTAs

NFL: Preseason Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears
Aug 12, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

