Lonzo Ball will not retire, the Bulls guard says he will play again

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball addressed questions about his NBA career on media day. The 25-year-old mentioned his age while discussing the future of his career.

Lonzo on how he's feeling: "Pretty good. About halfway through the rehab process. Got a long ways ahead of me, but each week I've been progressing, I'm just trying to stay positive and take it day by day. "I definitely plan on playing again. I'm only 25 and I felt like the… pic.twitter.com/ztDj86lfud — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 2, 2023

Lonzo Ball has missed the last two and a half NBA seasons with a nagging left knee injury. Ball’s age combined with a positive trend in his rehab has him convinced he will play again.

“I’ve been playing basketball organized since I’ve been 6,” Ball told NBC Sports Chicago. “I’m 25 now. Just not being out there the last two years, it just feels like part of my life is gone. I can only do so much on the side. It’s kind of hard for me to watch the games from there just because I know that I can help if I’m out there. But the fact that I can’t play, it is what it is.”

There is no doubt that Lonzo loves basketball, and he was pretty good at it too. Before his knee injury Lonzo Ball was one of the most gifted playmakers in the NBA. He showed amazing basketball IQ and fantastic court vision. Often throwing passes that had fans saying, “how did he do that?”

Ball was averaging 13 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists in his first season in Chicago before his injury. For a Bulls team that was in first place in the Eastern Conference at the time.

The Bulls have been very patient with Ball and have not pressured him to come back and play. Ball is currently on a 4 year $80 million contract. After confirming he will miss all of the 2023-2024 season, Ball will have one year left on his deal.

If Ball can return to pre-injury form he would be a great asset for the Bulls. The Bulls currently lack a playmaking point guard to run the offense. Ball could provide that, but we will have to wait and see how well his rehab process goes this year.

Ball will be turning 27 when he is ready to play again.

