Chicago Bulls’ Lonzo Ball suffered setback on Saturday; timline for return unconfirmed: Report

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball hasn’t played in a game since the 2021-22 season when he suffered a knee injury. Surgeries and seasons later, the Bulls expect Ball to play during the 2024-25 campaign.

The Bulls offered several different timelines throughout Ball’s recovery. The team hoped he would return for the 2022-23 season, but he suffered setbacks when participating in basketball activities. The Bulls ruled Ball out for the last season in the summer of 2023.

Ball has been active in scrimmages during the preseason this summer and fall.

Lonzo Ball’s return gets another unconfirmed date

According to Darnell Mayberry with The Athletic, the Bulls are “targeting” Ball’s return to occur on Wednesday’s preseason game when Chicago hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves.

One issue with Ball’s potential return: the Bulls won’t commit to Wednesday, and the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft suffered a setback this weekend:

“Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan told reporters over the weekend that Ball was held out of the team’s shootaround Saturday after experiencing soreness. Ball, however, continues to progress toward a return. Donovan on Ball: “He’s done really, really well. He’s been out there and he’s played. And he’s been effective playing. I think his timing’s coming back.”

The regular season is fast approaching for the Chicago Bulls

The Bulls play one more preseason game after Wednesday’s matchup with the Timberwolves. Chicago will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

The Bulls’ first game of the regular season will be Sept. 23.

The Bulls hope Ball will play in the season opener instead of rehabbing his knee.

