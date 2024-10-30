Chicago Bulls have disappointing news on Lonzo Ball

The Chicago Bulls have a new timeline for Lonzo Ball. The guard returned to the court this month after recovering from a knee injury from the 2021-22 season. The 27-year-old has played in three regular-season games, logging 48 minutes of play.

Ball has looked good on the court this season, making 35.7 % of his shots and 33.3 % of his attempts from behind the three-point line on a Bulls team that is 2-2 following Monday night’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

But Ball will not be on the court for a while.

Chicago Bulls’ Lonzo Ball has another injury

Per an announcement on X Tuesday, Ball will miss at least 10 days due to a wrist injury.

“Lonzo Ball sustained a right wrist sprain in the first quarter of last night’s game at Memphis. Ball will be re-evaluated in 10 days with updates provided as appropriate,” per the Bulls PR team.

The Bulls were expected to sit Ball during some of their games this season because of the fluid nature of his knee after multiple surgeries.

A 10-day window means the Ball will not play until at least Nov. 9, when the Bulls travel to Atlanta to play the Hawks. Chicago has five contests before that game.

