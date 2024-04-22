Looking Back: Get to Know The 5 Latest Kentucky Derby Winners

As we are nearing the 2024 Kentucky Derby, one of the most anticipated horse racing events this year, looking back to the history of the race is relevant. One of the things that should be looked back on is the amazing winners of the derby, which proved how prestigious this race is.

Without further ado, let’s review the list of the five latest Kentucky Derby winners and see how they contributed to the event’s history.

Country House (2019)

The first horse on our list is Country House. Country House, a chestnut colt hailing from Kentucky, was bred by Joseph V. Shields Jr. His sire, Lookin at Lucky, claimed victory in the 2010 Preakness Stakes.

Country House won the 2019 Kentucky Derby in what is known as a stunning upset in Derby history. The race started with Maximum Security as a favorite horse to win the race.

Maximum Security has the best odds in FanDuel and other online horse racing websites. However, the race took another turn when the steward announced that Maximum Security had been disqualified.

Maximum Security impedes the path of other horses in the race. With this verdict, Country House, the second finisher, was declared the official winner of the 2019 Kentucky Derby race.

But even though Country House won by the original winner’s disqualification, this thoroughbred horse showcased amazing prowess on the racetrack, which brought him to second place. Country House deserved the title as he and his team had worked so hard for them to qualify to run in the Kentucky Derby that year.

Authentic (2020)

The next Kentucky Derby winner we will discuss is Authentic. Authentic boasts an amazing race record of wins, which is why his victory in the 2020 Kentucky Derby didn’t come as a surprise to many, even though he was not the heavy favorite to win the race.

Similar to 2019, the 2020 Kentucky Derby also ended in an upset. In that year, Tiz the Law was named the heavy favorite. However, the Bob Baffert horse, ridden by one of the greatest jockeys, John Velazquez, showed the world that underdogs can win a race.

The 2020 Kentucky Derby is a great example of why people shouldn’t expect the favorite to win the race 100%. The race was straightforward. Both horses are doing their best to reach the finish line first. It’s proof that Authentic is a better racehorse than the other contenders in the race.

In addition to winning the 2020 Kentucky Derby title, Authentic also won the Breeders’ Cup Classic that same year. These are just two of the major wins Authentic bagged during his professional racing career, including the Sham Stakes, Haskell Stakes, and the San Felipe Stakes.

Mandaloun (2021)

The 2021 Kentucky Derby was the third upset in a row in derby history. It was also another victory resulting from a disqualification. The 2020 Kentucky Derby was one of the most intriguing years for the derby.

The original winner of the year’s race was Medina Spirit, a Bob Baffert horse, for testing positive for betamethasone. With Medina Spirit’s disqualification, the runner-up, Mandaloun, was named as the 2020 Kentucky Derby winner.

Mandaloun debuted his racing career with a victory in a maiden race at Keeneland, covering 6 furlongs, on October 24, 2020, crossing the finish line half a length ahead of his competitors in a time of 1:11.76.

His subsequent race took place on November 28 at Churchill Downs in an Allowance Optional Claiming event over 7 furlongs, where he secured another win, this time by 1 and 1/4 lengths, finishing in 1:23.15.

Both Mandaloun and Medina Spirit weren’t the favorites of the race. It was Essential Quality that finished the third race.

Rich Strike (2022)

The unexpected always happens at the Kentucky Derby. The 2022 derby is yet another jaw-dropping horse racing event in history. Another upset unfolds right before the eyes of fans, bettors, and experts.

Nobody expected the result of the 2022 Derby when Rich Strike and his team outshone and outdone all the big names of jockeys, owners, and trainers in the industry. Rich Strike was the biggest longshot winner in the last five years of derby history.

Rich Strike’s victory at the Kentucky Derby is the most unexpected win since Donerail’s triumph in 1913, who won at 91:1 odds.

This horse wasn’t initially slated to race. Instead, he joined the lineup following the withdrawal of Ethereal Road a day prior, moving up from the list of potential substitutes. Richard Dawson, the owner, learned about this significant switch barely half a minute before the cutoff.

He entered the race with odds of 80-1. He was way below the odds board but unexpectedly won the race. Fans and experts were caught off-guard by the result because, if you look at Rich Strike’s racing record, it is clear that the racehorse hasn’t won a single race since his Maiden Claiming Race.

In addition to that, the horse’s trainer is someone who isn’t popular in the industry. But despite this information, Rich Strike still managed to amaze the spectators with his prowess on the racetrack that derby day.

Mage (2023)

Now, we have come to the most recent Kentucky Derby winner, Mage. Mage is trained by Gustavo Delgado and has a decent racing record. He is another longshot winner in Kentucky Derby history with odds of 15-1.

It may not seem like a very long odds, but he still wasn’t the race’s favorite. Mage achieved a significant milestone, aligning with his grandfathers’ legacy through his triumph at Churchill Downs in 2023, echoing the achievements of Big Brown and Curlin.

In 2008, Big Brown won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, whereas Curlin won the Preakness Stakes in 2007.

Mage’s lineage traces back to Good Magic, his sire, who was the runner-up in the 2018 Kentucky Derby and a descendant of Curlin. Furthermore, Big Brown fathered Puca, Mage’s dam, further enriching his distinguished pedigree.

With these facts, it’s safe to say that Mage was destined to be amongst the Kentucky Derby winners.

Final Words on Kentucky Derby



Looking back at the past five Kentucky Derby races, many things can be learned, from giving the underdog the benefit of the doubt that they can win to expecting the unexpected in every race. That said, may the last five years of the Kentucky Derby and its winners be an example to fans and bettors of how they will look at the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

