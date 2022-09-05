The Chicago Bears got good news on the injury front with projected starters Lucas Patrick and Byron Pringle returning from injuries that kept them out most of training camp.

Center Lucas Patrick and wide receiver Byron Pringle both missed almost the entirety of training camp with injuries. They now return to put the Bears nearly back at full strength on offense headed into the week one opener.

Short #Bears practice has wrapped up. Good news is that WR Byron Pringle (quad) and OL Lucas Patrick (right thumb) participated for the first time in a long time. DE Dominique Robinson was the only player that was held out. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) September 5, 2022

Getting back these two key players in the week leading up to the opener has always been the hope and now that’s turned into reality. Lucas Patrick may be starting at the right guard position if he isn’t ready to snap the ball with the hand he broke in like the second practice. Patrick’s return means there will be a lot of shifting around on the offensive line.

Is Sam Mustipher the starting center with Patrick now slated to slide to the right guard spot ahead of Teven Jenkins? Was Teven Jenkins’ ascension to the starting right guard spot a gimmick to raise his trade value? Jenkins did everything possible to win a starting spot, what kind of message does it send to him if he’s benched in favor of someone who didn’t practice at right guard throughout the last month and a half of practice?

Byron Pringle sliding into the starting role as a wide receiver always seemed like a foregone conclusion. Pringle was a key free agency signing to help bolster the receiving core for Justin Fields. Ryan Poles knew about him and he targeted him to be a starter.

