Trending
Subscribe For Updates
Bears

Report: Former Chicago Bears OC Luke Getsy’s offense appears to have Raiders’ QB regressing

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
NFL: Chicago Bears Luke Getsy Las Vegas Raiders
Jul 28, 2022; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy talks with the media during training camp at PNC Center at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders are learning the hard way that former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s offense isn’t super friendly for second-year quarterbacks.

Aidan O’Connell is regressing at training camp this year in Getsy’s first year with the team, and the Raiders might be headed toward a situation where they’re forced to trade Davante Adams sooner rather than later.

O’Connell and veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew have been in a quarterback battle since OTAs. Neither was impressive in the spring, and the entire Raiders offense had a hard time grasping the concepts of Getsy’s offense at OTAs.

The offense and both quarterbacks are struggling in training camp.

The Las Vegas Raiders QB battle is ugly

NFL: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders
Aug 26, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy looks on during the team s game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

 

According to Vic Tafur with The Athletic, O’Connell and Minshew tossed interceptions to cornerback Jack Jones this week:

Jack Jones had a couple of interceptions during the team drills Tuesday. He baited Aidan O’Connell into a throw and then jumped the route for an interception, and later went high to haul in an overthrow by Gardner Minshew II.

Former Chicago Bears OC Luke Getsy to blame?

NFL: Preseason Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears
Aug 26, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy looks on during the team s game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

 

Tafur thinks Minshew is playing a little better than O’Connell and suggested Getsy might be to blame for O’Connell’s regression in year two:

Both quarterbacks continued their erratic play, though Minshew had more positive plays. O’Connell had the day’s other interception, on an overthrow to Brock Bowers over the middle that Tre’von Moehrig hauled in. Maybe it’s learning Luke Getsy’s new offense, but O’Connell is a little hesitant and also seems to have developed a hitch this camp.

O’Connell is getting the Justin Fields’ experience

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears
Dec 31, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

 

Getsy was brought into Las Vegas to help aid in O’Connell’s development. Minshew has a chance to compete for the QB1 job, but the Raiders thought O’Connell had a chance to be their long-term starter.

Instead, O’Connell is quickly following the same trajectory as Justin Fields in his second year with the Bears in 2022. Getsy’s complex offense might have worked when Aaron Rodgers called the shots in Green Bay, but the Raiders seem destined to have a season that will get people fired and traded from Las Vegas–one year after the Bears fired Getsy.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

messagebordbanner

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
1bAPO 7e 400x400

I'm a writer and journalist. I cover the NFL, NHL, NBA, and other sports for, ChiCitySports, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, and Gridiron Heroics. My craft has been syndicated nationally on Yardbarker and MSN.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply