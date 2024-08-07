Report: Former Chicago Bears OC Luke Getsy’s offense appears to have Raiders’ QB regressing

The Las Vegas Raiders are learning the hard way that former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s offense isn’t super friendly for second-year quarterbacks.

Aidan O’Connell is regressing at training camp this year in Getsy’s first year with the team, and the Raiders might be headed toward a situation where they’re forced to trade Davante Adams sooner rather than later.

O’Connell and veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew have been in a quarterback battle since OTAs. Neither was impressive in the spring, and the entire Raiders offense had a hard time grasping the concepts of Getsy’s offense at OTAs.

The offense and both quarterbacks are struggling in training camp.

The Las Vegas Raiders QB battle is ugly

According to Vic Tafur with The Athletic, O’Connell and Minshew tossed interceptions to cornerback Jack Jones this week:

Jack Jones had a couple of interceptions during the team drills Tuesday. He baited Aidan O’Connell into a throw and then jumped the route for an interception, and later went high to haul in an overthrow by Gardner Minshew II.

Former Chicago Bears OC Luke Getsy to blame?

Tafur thinks Minshew is playing a little better than O’Connell and suggested Getsy might be to blame for O’Connell’s regression in year two:

Both quarterbacks continued their erratic play, though Minshew had more positive plays. O’Connell had the day’s other interception, on an overthrow to Brock Bowers over the middle that Tre’von Moehrig hauled in. Maybe it’s learning Luke Getsy’s new offense, but O’Connell is a little hesitant and also seems to have developed a hitch this camp.

O’Connell is getting the Justin Fields’ experience

Getsy was brought into Las Vegas to help aid in O’Connell’s development. Minshew has a chance to compete for the QB1 job, but the Raiders thought O’Connell had a chance to be their long-term starter.

Instead, O’Connell is quickly following the same trajectory as Justin Fields in his second year with the Bears in 2022. Getsy’s complex offense might have worked when Aaron Rodgers called the shots in Green Bay, but the Raiders seem destined to have a season that will get people fired and traded from Las Vegas–one year after the Bears fired Getsy.

