BREAKING: Chicago Bears set to sign All-Pro veteran offensive weapon for Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears are set to give Caleb Williams even more help this offseason. The Bears have surrounded Williams with some incredible veteran help with receivers and tight ends.

The Bears already had D.J. Moore on their roster with a trade they made with the Carolina Panthers last year. This offseason, they traded with the Los Angeles Chargers for Keenan and added tight end Gerald Everett.

The Chicago Bears are bringing back a veteran TE

According To Jay Glazer with Fox Sports, the Bears are set to sign veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis:

A little Sunday scoopage for @ChicagoBears fans, @MarcedesLewis89 tells me he is going to Chicago to meet with team tomorrow with intention of re-signing there tomorrow. Barring something unforeseen this will be Lewis’s 19th season as he comes in to help a young QB. 19 seasons, unreal #bears

Marcedes Lewis had a good 2023 season

Lewis signed a one-year deal with the Bears last season. He appeared in all 17 games last season and started in four games. He caught four receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown. Per Pro Football Focus, Lewis earned a 71.1 grade for his play last season.

Lewis is known more for his blocking abilities than pass catching. He should be a huge weapon for the Bears’ offense, creating running lanes for D’Andre Swift and giving Williams time to throw.

