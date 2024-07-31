Mark Leiter Jr. to the Yankees: Cubs’ shocking final 2024 midseason deal

In a move that surprised fans and baseball analysts alike, the New York Yankees reached an agreement with the Chicago Cubs to acquire reliever Mark Leiter Jr. This trade, reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, involves two promising prospects, Ben Cowles and Jack Neely, and has Yankee fans excited about the impact Leiter can have on their team’s bullpen.

Mark Leiter Jr., 33, was a key player for the Chicago Cubs during the 2024 season, posting a 2-4 record and a 4.21 ERA in 39 appearances. While his earned run average may not appear impressive at first glance, more advanced metrics suggest that his performance was affected by external factors, such as a high .301 BABIP rate, indicating that he may have been a victim of bad luck.

With a FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) of 2.11, one of the best among relievers, and an xERA (Expected Earned Run Average) of 2.61, which places him in the 96th percentile, it is clear that Mark Leiter has the potential to shine. His ability to make missed swings is remarkable, highlighted by a strikeout percentage of 36.7, which has caught the attention of the Yankees, who are looking for a specialist in this area.

Mark Leiter’s key pitch, his splitter, combined with a sinker that averages 91.3 mph, has allowed him to strike out 53 of the 152 batters he has faced. The ability to get outs via strikeouts has been essential in a bullpen that has been looking for a new dynamic.

Prospects the Cubs receive in exchange for Mark Leiter Jr.

In exchange for Mark Leiter Jr., the Yankees got rid of Ben Cowles and Jack Neely, prospects who loom as future talents in the organization. Cowles, a versatile 24-year-old infielder, had an outstanding season with the Somerset Patriots, hitting .295. His ability to play multiple positions could make him a valuable asset to the Yankees in the future.

On the other hand, Jack Neely, a pitcher who split his time between the Somerset Patriots and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, turned in a solid performance with a 3.38 ERA in his nine appearances. While his development is promising, the competition on the Yankees’ main roster has kept him away from the big stage.

What does this trade mean for the future?

The arrival of Mark Leiter Jr. to the Yankees represents a clear strategy by the team to strengthen their bullpen and improve their in-season performance. While the departure of two prospects of some quality could be considered risky, the focus on Leiter’s effectiveness and advanced metrics demonstrates a calculated strategy.

With Leiter on the roster, the Yankees are banking on a reliever who not only has the ability to close games, but can also help maintain a lead in high-pressure situations. As the season progresses, all eyes will be on the right-hander and his ability to adapt to the iconic New York environment, as well as his impact on the road to the postseason.

In short, this trade is a clear indication of the Yankees’ ambitions. While the Cubs get two valuable prospects that prove their policy of remaining competitive in the future. Beyond other additions that should bring short-term results, Cubs management knows that the next few years will be crucial to staying in the fight for postseason berths, and having talent already secured will avoid rash strategies in the future.

