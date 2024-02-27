Matt Eberflus drops major hint about Chicago Bears quarterback plans For 2024 season at NFL Combine

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus dropped a hint at the team’s plans at quarterback for the 2024 season. Eberflus has several traits he’s looking for in 2024.

Matt Eberflus wants a leader

The most important qualification for a quarterback is their ability to lead a team to victories, Eberflus said.

“You have to be a great leader. You gotta be resilient. You gotta be able to handle criticism,” Eberflus said of what the Bears need at quarterback in 2024.

“And obviously the physical traits, that’s a big part of it, with accuracy and timing, the platform, all of the things you talk about with that. And being a winner. That’s what it comes down to. All these teams that do things at the end of the season, they have winners at the quarterback spot.”

Eberflus did not say Fields lacks those traits, as he acknowledged Fields could return for the 2024 season. But he did offer another telling trait he wanted at quarterback that doesn’t fit Fields’ profile so far in the NFL.

The Chicago Bears need a QB who is good at situational football

“I look at situations. I look at the guys that can operate third down, two-minute, and the end of the game situations,” Eberflus said.

“To me, that’s a separator. And then you look at toughness. Toughness for a quarterback really is about the mental toughness to be able to stand in the pocket and deliver the ball, and also to have the discernment to be able to move out of the pocket and create when it’s necessary.”

As previously discussed on CCS, Fields struggled last season in obvious passing situations:

Fields has shown great playmaking ability but has a few issues with his play, such as throwing over the middle. However, two sources Wiederer quoted think Fields’ production in the fourth quarter is a reason to move on before the draft. Fields has a 52 passer rating in the fourth quarter this season, and it’s a stat that he’s regressed in from his career total: Another NFC offensive assistant said fourth-quarter playmaking is essentially a crystal ball into how a quarterback would fare in the playoffs. “Because you’re talking about known passing situations,” he said. “So a quarterback’s track record in that area should tell you a lot. When you’re in known passing situations, can you drop back, consistently make the right decisions and win the football game throwing the ball? “That’s the fourth quarter. This is the NFL. It’s set up to be close in the fourth. And you’re going to have to throw the ball well to win the games. … That’s what this league is. And it ain’t changing. You’re going to have to win games in two-minute (offense).”

Justin Fields has been bad at situational football

Fields finished the 2023 season with a 53.7 quarterback rating in the fourth quarter. He had a 34.7 rating in the fourth quarter, and the Bears were within seven points of their opponents. Not a great record for Fields’ play at the end of games.

Fields’ two-minute offense was worse than his overall fourth-quarter play on aggregate. He threw one touchdown pass but fired off six interceptions during two-minute play last season. Fields’ quarterback rating in two-minute play was 24.8 for the 2023 season.

Those numbers aren’t promising for Fields’ return after Eberflus’ comments on their importance for the Bears to win games. Eberflus specifying he values those traits at quarterback for the 2024 season likely means the Bears are moving on Fields this offseason.

