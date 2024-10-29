Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus lost the game for the Chicago Bears on Sunday with two huge bone headed decisions and it’s leading up to him being fired at season’s end.

Matt Eberflus put himself squarely in the cross hairs of the local and national media to be fired after three major mistakes led to the Chicago Bears last second Hail Mary loss to the Commanders on Sunday. The goal line hand off to Doug Kramer led to a fumble that kept the Bears from taking the lead. Had the Chicago Bears scored on that drive it would have given them the lead in the fourth quarter.

From there the Bears defense could have stood tall just like it did after the fumble and put the Bears in position to score another touchdown to put the game away. That is not what happened however, two major scoring opportunities led to only one touchdown which then led to the complete debacle on defense that led to the Commanders winning on the Hail Mary.

Inexplicably Matt Eberflus did not play defense on the second to last play of the game, giving the Commanders an easy 13 yards that led to them having the positioning on the field to attempt a Hail Mary. The Hail Mary was short of the end zone but deflected backwards into the endzone for the touchdown.

Without the free 13 yards the Commanders are forced to try a hood and ladder plus lateral and backwards passes to make something happen. Instead Eberflus made one of the dumbest moves of his career and then didn’t call one of his three available timeouts to organize his team before the Hail Mary attempt.

Despite these massive mistakes it’s Eberflus’ inability to prepare his team to win games against teams equal to or slightly better than the Chicago Bears that might ultimately lead to his undoing.

Since taking over as the head coach of the Chicago Bears Matt Eberflus has won two games against teams with winning records. The first win came in 2022 in the rain-soaked opener where Trey Lance started for the San Francisco 49ers. That was one of only three wins the Chicago Bears had in 2022.

This leads to the other win that came against the Detroit Lions in 2023. A strong performance by the defense led to a home win for the Chicago Bears against a Lions team that eventually went on to play in the NFC Title game.

After those two wins, Eberflus has done nothing to have his team even look remotely prepared against better coached and more talented teams. Eberflus’ have looked downright awful against the Tennessee Titans, the Houston Texans the Indianapolis Colts and the Washington Commanders. They only managed to eek out a win over the Titans after their defense and special teams racked up touchdowns.

Now with 11 games left on the 2024 Chicago Bears schedule Eberflus faces the worst possible scenario to keep his job as coach of the Chicago Bears. Ten of the Bears next 11 opponents currently have 4 or more wins. The NFC West is led by the Arizona Cardinals and the Bears head on the road to face them. The Bears then catch a break with the 2-6 New England Patriots who are in full on rebuilding mode. Before facing the gauntlet of Vikings and Packers in back-to-back weeks.

The rest of the NFC West also has a 4-4 record with the 49ers and Seahawks each providing their own set of unique challenges. So with that daunting schedule it’s hard to imagine what the Chicago Bears can do to get to a better than seven wins in 2024.

The biggest problems have been yet again with the offense where the Bears again looked all out of sorts against the Dan Quinn led Commanders defense. Quinn had his defense coached up well and it completely stifled the Bears for 3.5 quarters of play. They managed to pressure Caleb Williams on more than 50-percent of his drop backs and kept the Bears scoreless on the verge of a shutout until late. The same protection issues reared their ugly heads that stifled the Bears in weeks one and two.

The raw truth of the matter is the Chicago Bears have not improved under Matt Eberflus. His mantra of we have to get better has not held up, because Eberflus hasn’t done anything to get better, he’s continuously beats teams that are far less talented than the Bears.

Ultimately his lack of preparation and his lack of improvement combined with stupid play calling will lead to his demise as the head coach of the Chicago Bears and this should happen sooner rather than later. Wasting a talented roster with arguably the best offensive talent on the roster in the history of the franchise is completely inexcusable for the 2024 Chicago Bears.

