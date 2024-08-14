REPORT: Chicago Bears Beat Out In Trade Bid For Star Pass Rusher

Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Chicago Bears were close to pulling off a trade for a star pass rusher this week. Unfortunately, the Atlanta Falcons closed the deal before the Bears could bring a huge piece to make the team a playoff contender in 2024.

The Chicago Bears need another pass rusher

The Bears defensive line needs another edge rusher opposite Montez Sweat. The Bears were linked to Haason Reddick earlier in the week, but the New York Jets don’t seem willing to part with him. It’s unclear if the Bears have the money to trade and sign Reddick to a new deal.

They were trying to land a four-time Pro Bowl defensive end.

The Bears were in the final talks for Matthew Judon

According to Schultz, the Bears and Falcons were the final two teams to talk to the New England Patriots about 31-year-old Matthew Judon:

Several teams were interested in Matthew Judon, but it ultimately came down to the #Bears and #Falcons, with Atlanta finalizing the deal today.

The Atlanta Falcons are more desperate than the Bears

The Falcons have needed a pass rusher since the start of the offseason. They made shockwaves around the league when they spent the No. 8 pick in the draft on Michael Penix Jr. instead of taking Dallas Turner or another defensive end.

The Falcons are desperate to make the 2024 season as successful as possible after they traded for Kirk Cousins. It’s no wonder they would offer a better deal than the Bears, who have time on their side with Caleb Williams’ rookie contract.

The deals of the Falcons trade for Judon have not been released. It’s also unknown what the Bears were willing to offer the Patriots for Judon and what they were prepared to give the defensive end in a subsequent contract extension.

What we do know is the Bears are aggressively trying to add a defensive end. Can Ryan Poles find another elite player to add to the roster before Week 1?

