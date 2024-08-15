REPORT: Chicago Bears lost out on Matthew Judon because of money, not draft pick

Matthew Judon is not on the Chicago Bears roster because of money, not projected draft compensation. There was a rumor floating Wednesday night and Thursday morning that the New England Patriots traded Judon to the Atlanta Falcons because the Patriots thought the Falcons’ third-round pick would be better than the Bears’ pick.

Nope.

The Chicago Bears don’t have money for a big trade

As previously discussed on CCS, the Bears have to navigate the trade market carefully in the preseason. Haason Reddick’s name was popular earlier in the week when the New York Jets defensive end requested a trade. However, the Bears don’t realistically have the money to trade for Reddick.

The Bears didn’t have the cash for Judon either.

The Atlanta Falcons offered more money to Matthew Judon’s camp

Former Falcons assistant general manager and NFL Network commentator Scott Pioli was in Halas Hall this week during the Bears’ trade talks with the Patriots. Pioli said the Patriots ultimately chose to trade Judon to the Falcons because Atlanta was offering Judon’s camp a better deal:

“I had a front-row seat listening to Poles and their folks here talking with it, and when it happened, I thought there was a really good chance,” Pioli said. “But what it came down to was the money and what was going to be done with the contract. [Judon] went to Atlanta based on the money and that situation, what the contract was going to be.”

The Bears have limited choices with their budget

If the Bears can’t afford Judon, they definitely can’t afford Reddick, a player two years younger than Judon. The Bears can’t even afford to sign Yannick Ngakoue at the price the free agent pass rusher wants in the preseason.

One would expect the Bears to stay aggressive in the market for defensive end help, but their wallet might not match head coach Matt Eberflus’ ambition before the 2024 season.

