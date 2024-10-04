Micah Parsons disagrees with Bears’ handling of Justin Fields

Another day and another opinion regarding the Chicago Bears’ handling of former quarterback Justin Fields. This time it’s All-Pro outside linebacker Micah Parsons giving his two cents. The Dallas Cowboys star spoke about the current Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback in his weekly podcast, “The Edge.”

“I think Justin [has] won the team over,” Parsons said of Fields’ progression in Pittsburgh. “Justin is really, really good. … I’m glad that the Steelers and Mike Tomlin [have] been able to get his confidence back, because the Bears probably stripped him of it. They kinda said, ‘We don’t need you anymore. You’re less valuable.’ They kinda just shipped him off. I thought the Bears should’ve kept him. And I thought Justin was a legit talent, and now he’s somewhere else flourishing.”

In the lead up to the Pittsburgh game, Micah Parsons was quoted below for saying, "the Bears should've kept JF1." Maybe, but Fields had 2 comeback victories 3 seasons at Chicago and isn't being asked to carry the offense. He is a qb that can lead you back from behind, but he is… pic.twitter.com/K7jLsZLQrK — Shots from the Sideline (@Shotsftsideline) October 4, 2024

This comes after Justin Fields has led the Steelers to a 3-1 record over the first month of the 2024 season. After Russell Wilson was originally named the team’s starter, he suffered a calf injury that has kept him out up until now, propelling Fields to the starting role.

Fields’ breakout game statistically came in last week’s narrow 27-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Fields threw for 312 yards and a touchdown while adding 55 yards on the ground with two rushing touchdowns. He accomplished this while leading the Steelers back from a 17-0 defecit in which they come up just short.

Many Bears fans are tired of the constant criticism from analysts and players regarding Chicago’s decision to move on from Fields after last season. After the Bears used their first overall pick in the draft to select quarterback Caleb Williams, that decision has been increasingly under a microscope. After Williams’ slow start to his NFL career with the Bears, you could predict the naysayers would be out in numbers on social media crying “The Bears should have kept Fields!”

This is the new reality of the obsession with instant gratification. After Houston Texans’ quarterback C.J. Stoud came into the NFL and lit it on fire in his rookie season last year, his instant success has become the new baseline for what a “successful” quarterback looks like. But in reality, Stroud is a football anomoly. Most rookie quarterbacks take time to develop, and most don’t benefit from playing right away. Just reference Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, or Patrick Mahomes – all of whom either didn’t start immediately or had a learning curve that featured some forgettable moments.

Two things can be true simultaneously. Justin Fields can benefit from a change of scenery and thrive in Pittsburgh, while Caleb Williams evolves into the franchise quarterback of the future for the Bears. Micah Parsons viewing Fields as a good quarterback who is improving doesn’t negate the possibility that the Bears still made the right choice in choosing Caleb Williams. In fact, Bears fans should genuinely hope that both are true and that Fields continues to impress in Pittsburgh. A 2025 fourth-round draft pick depends upon it.

