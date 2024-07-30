Michael Kopech gets emotional in his final moments with the White Sox: “I feel like I grew up here”

Baseball has always been an emotional journey, and few have experienced that cumulative feeling like Michael Kopech during his seven years with the Chicago White Sox. In the wake of the recent trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kopech shared his innermost thoughts on his time in Chicago, reflecting on the challenges, the triumphs, and his personal growth.

With a 2-8 record and a 4.74 ERA in 43 appearances this season, Michael Kopech, known for his powerful straight line, struggled out of the bullpen. Despite those numbers, his contribution to the team was significant, recording nine saves and striking out 59 batters in 43.2 innings. During a press meeting at Guaranteed Rate Field, the 28-year-old pitcher did not hesitate to call his time with the organization a “roller coaster”.

“I’ve felt all the struggles that we’ve gone through the last few years,” Michael Kopech said. “Ups and downs in terms of performance. There are some games I played there that I will never forget. A lot of games that were very important and pivotal in my career.” “I feel like I grew up here.” he added. “I came here as a young player, I’ve got a family now and I have a little bit different perspective on the game. I’m leaving definitely a different man than I was when I came here, so, I’m very appreciative of my time here, I will never forget it, for sure.”

One of Michael Kopech’s most memorable experiences was Game 3 of the 2021 ALDS, dubbed the “Blackout” game. This historic contest holds a special place in his heart as a milestone in his development as a professional player.

Michael Kopech: A new beginning in Los Angeles

With the Dodgers, Kopech sees an opportunity to play meaningful baseball.

“I’ll be able to go out there and try to compete, do what I can to help the team win. That will be important,” he added, expressing his desire to contribute to the success of his new team.

Dodgers fans can expect to see a revitalized Michael Kopech, ready to make his mark on major league baseball in Los Angeles. As this new chapter begins, it is clear that the experience he gained during his time with the White Sox has prepared him well for the challenges ahead.

Michael Kopech’s career is a testament to the journey many athletes face: triumphs, challenges, and most importantly, personal growth. As he bids farewell to the Chicago White Sox, his legacy will remain with the organization, but his eyes are firmly focused on the future with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In this new environment, Kopech will have the opportunity to prove that while his time in Chicago was a rollercoaster ride, the best scenes are yet to be written.

The Chicago White Sox executed a major three-team trade Monday with the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers involving Erick Fedde, Michael Kopech and Tommy Pham .

While Pham and Fedde are headed to the Cardinals, Kopech will head to the Los Angeles Dodgers. As Cuban Miguel Vargas made the reverse transition, he left the Dodgers to wear the White Sox jersey.

