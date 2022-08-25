Veteran Michael Schofield could be a surprise cut with the emergence of Teven Jenkins

Michael Schofield had a rough first game against the Chiefs and came in with the second team in the game against the Seahawks which leaves him in a bit of a bind heading into the third game against Cleveland. Schofield is a seasoned veteran, but the Bears may be looking towards developing a youth movement along the offensive line.

Since that first game, Teven Jenkins has been practicing with the starting unit at right guard. Jenkins also can play offensive tackle and perhaps even left tackle in a pinch. This leaves Schofield with only the right guard spot for him to remain on the roster.

Rookie seventh-round pick Ja’Tyre Carter has quietly been recognized as a player the front office really likes by Tom Thayer. Carter represents the youth movement on the offensive line the Bears are looking to start and Jenkins has more youth, power, and versatility as he can play both inside and outside for the Bears. This may leave Michael Schofield as the most likely surprise veteran cut of the preseason.

Michael Schofield survived the first round of cuts this week but with many more to come and a splurge of competition on the offensive line between Braxton Jones, Larry Borom, Riley Reiff, Jenkins, and Carter he may be the odd man out.

Schofield is going to have to have a big game in the final game of the preseason to clearly separate himself from Carter as the backup right guard. The question is will it come down to youth or experience on cut-down day?

