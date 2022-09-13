A former Chicago Bears Offensive Coordinator, Mike Martz was critical of Justin Fields’ performance in Week 1, calling it “completely awful.”

Ex- Chicago Bears offensive coordinator, Mike Martz is at it again.



Not too long after the Bears opening day victory the San Francisco 49ers, in a game that was waterlogged from the get-go, Martz, who currently works as an NFL analyst and insider for The 33rd Team, gave his postgame analysis, which involved criticizing Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields.



It was the second time in three weeks Martz is taking aim at Fields and the Bears. First, in his August 23 column, Martz wrote: “Justin Fields is a guy that makes a lot of mistakes and is not particularly accurate at times. He’s not a quick read-and-react guy, and he’s on a horrendous team.”



Now, after Chicago’s 1-0 start, he has Fields in his dig again.



While Fields had a rocky first-half display against the 49ers, where he completed just 3-of-9 passes for 19 yards and an interception, he also was a big reason why the team were able to stage a comeback victory, going 5-of-8 for 102 yards and two scores in the second half, displaying his athleticism on plays like the 51-yard TD pass to wide receiver Dante Pettis, but Martz thinks otherwise:



“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen such a bad performance by a quarterback in his opening performance of the season,” Martz said on the 33rd Team. “He was just completely awful. He really deflated the football team with his performance.”

The #Bears got the win today, but Mike Martz was not impressed with Justin Fields' performance… at all 😬 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) September 12, 2022

Martz seems to have it out for the Bears this season, even comparing Chicago’s offense to the Lions offense in 2008, which is the year they went winless.



Now, he’s focusing on the negative aspects of Justin Fields’ game rather than how he helped lead his team to a comeback win over a Super Bowl contender. Based on the foregoing it appears more shots would be fired by him to the Windy City flagship team.



Martz is best-known for his tenure with the Rams, where he coordinated one of the most dominant offenses in NFL history in the Greatest Show on Turf. Over his two decades coaching career in the NFL, he served as the offensive coordinator of the Bears from 2010 to 2011.

