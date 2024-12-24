Chicago Bears ‘make sense’ for Super Bowl-winning coach, per former team QB

A former Chicago Bears quarterback thinks the team should look to hire a Super Bowl-winning coach who is currently employed with another NFL team but could become a free agent in a couple of weeks.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is receiving much of the national focus for the opening in Chicago. However, the Bears front office wants a “leader of men,” and, preferably, one with head coaching experience.

Chase Daniel likes Mike McCarthy

Former Bears quarterback Chase Daniel (2018-19) thinks Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy should consider taking the Chicago job.

“I think a fascinating choice though for Mike, and hopefully, he’s looking into this, would be the Chicago Bears,” Daniels said on FS1‘s The Facility on Tuesday. “Because you know that division, you have a rookie quarterback who you would say at the time, when he’s coming out, is more developed than Dak Prescott, a fourth-round pick was right?

“You have an old-school mentality, which is what the Chicago Bears need, and you don’t have to deal with a crazy owner. Now, I don’t think it’s going to happen, but there’s other teams out there that I can make a case for Mike going to, like I could imagine Mike McCarthy and Caleb Williams together. Like, it makes sense. So, it’s just crazy how it swung the pendulum swung sort of the power is back in Mike’s hands.”

People don’t realize that Mike McCarthy is actually a free agent & can sign anywhere…are we SURE he wants to go back to Dallas? The Chicago Bears should be lurking around…it may sound crazy, but hear me out. -Knows division well

-Develops QB almost better than anyone

-Leader pic.twitter.com/U5zLdYfBqh — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) December 24, 2024

McCarthy is set to become a free agent in two weeks

McCarthy entered 2024 in the final year of his contract with Dallas. He was expected to have to lead the Cowboys on a deep playoff run to earn an extension. However, an early season injury to star pass rusher Micah Parsons and a season-ending injury to Prescott on Nov. 3 killed the already talent-thin team’s hopes of making the playoffs.

Still, the Cowboys haven’t quit under McCarthy. Dallas improved to 7-8 with a 26-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. The consensus around the league appears to be that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will bring back McCarthy on a one-year contract for 2025.

Could the Chicago Bears hire a Super Bowl-winning head coach?

Maybe McCarthy could be persuaded to sign a multi-year deal with the Bears in January. The 61-year-old head coach won Super Bowl XLV with the Green Bay Packers. McCarthy’s quarterback for that Super Bowl was Aaron Rodgers, who Williams grew up idolizing.

There are much worse options for the Bears to consider than McCarthy. However, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Johnson might have a higher ceiling than a head coach who hasn’t won a postseason game since 2016.

McCarthy is 174-110 as a head coach in the league. He’s 11-11 in the postseason.

