ESPN’s Adam Schefter thinks the Chicago Bears are going with an offensive-minded head coach to pair with Caleb Williams for the 2025 season. However, NFL insider Albert Breer thinks another head coach will be at the top of CEO Kevin Warren’s list.

Reports surfaced last week that the Bears were interested in Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, and former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

Mike Vrabel seems to be on the Chicago Bears’ radar

During his appearance Tuesday on ESPN 1000‘s Kap & J.Hood, Breer made sure to say he’s not reporting Vrabel is at the top of the Bears coaching wishlist, but that he should be. However, the Sports Illustrated writer is reporting that Vrabel has two offensive coordinators in mind for his next head coaching gig: Tommy Rees or Josh McDaniels.

“I think Vrabel would require setting things up a certain way, you know, like what I talked about earlier,” Breer said. “So I think that would probably mean bringing in somebody like Ryan Cowden as his general manager who’s with the Giants now, but was with Mike in Tennessee. And I think it would probably require bringing in and allowing him to fill out his coaching staff…

“So I think (the offensive coordinator) might be Tommy Rees, you know, the old Notre Dame quarterback who he’s with in Cleveland. That’s one name I’ve heard. The other name I’ve heard is Josh McDaniels, where I think it’s potential. There’s potential. I think those two have a good relationship. They’re from the same region of Ohio.”

Yuck.

Tommy Rees has no NFL OC experience

Rees was the OC at Notre Dame from 2020-22 before he took the OC job at Alabama in 2023. The Crimson Tide ranked 31st in points per game and 40th in yards per game that season. The Lake Forrest, Illinois native did so poorly at Alabama that he had to take a job (after Nick Saban retired) as the passing game specialist and tight ends coach with the Cleveland Browns in 2024. Rees didn’t exactly resurrect the Browns passing game this season.

One can’t argue that Rees was a quarterback whisperer during his time at Notre Dame or Alabama.

Are the Bears about a Luke Getsy-Justin Fields 2.0?

Josh McDaniels hasn’t done anything without Tom Brady

McDaniels has an impressive resume as an offensive coordinator with the New England Patriots, although his head coaching jobs with the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders were a spectacular kind of awful. His offenses were terrible with both teams.

Frankly, it’s unclear how good McDaniels is away from Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. We should have a hunch though, as his performance as the OC of the St. Louis Rams in 2011 helped then-head coach Steve Spagnuolo get fired.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE