Mitch Trubisky is ready to leave Pittsburgh after one failed season with the Steelers and admitted as much in the locker room.

Former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky is ready to move on from his time in Pittsburgh and is hoping for another chance at starting in the NFL.

Mitch Trubisky says he regrets signing so quickly with the #Steelers (via @espn): “Everything happened kind of quick, I didn't really have a long time to think of the decision. I wish I would've taken some more time and not just signed the first day of free agency.” — JPA (@jasrifootball) January 8, 2023

Mitch Trubisky was very excited to sign with and have the chance to replace Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh. But after being benched at halftime in the Steelers week four game against the Jets it’s apparent they’re ready to keep moving forward with Kenny Pickett.

Trubisky signed a two-year deal with the Steelers on the first day of free agency and didn’t look around the league much. The Steelers then drafted Kenny Pickett the hometown college kid who they see as their QB of the future. With Trubisky still thinking of himself as a starting-caliber QB it will be interesting to see where he winds up this off-season.

Could he wind up in Atlanta where maybe Ryan Pace still sees some good in him? There will once again be plenty of starting jobs open, but Trubisky may want to temper his goals and hope he can restart his career as a backup that helps develop a young up-and-comer and hope that kid doesn’t work out or is injured and he earns a chance that way. After two failed chances in Chicago and Pittsburgh his opportunity to be a franchise QB in the NFL are dwindling as is his reputation.

