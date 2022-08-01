Mitch Trubisky talked about the problems he had in Chicago and Matt Nagy in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated.

Matt Nagy is a pariah in Chicago after his play calling and the way he had absolutely no clue how to run an offense or develop an offensive identity. That thought was confirmed yet again by Mitch Trubisky in a recent interview with Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated:

“The difference between my experience in Chicago and what I saw in Buffalo is they allow Josh to go out there and play his game,” he continued. “In Chicago, they wanted me to play the coaches’ game. Call it whatever you will, that’s just how it felt to me. That was my experience, from what I saw in Chicago to what I saw in Buffalo.”

There was no game in Chicago because when Nagy was asked about utilizing the I-formation more he said in no uncertain terms, “They didn’t bring me in here to run the I-formation.”

When Mitch Trubisky given more freedom to be himself in the first year running Nagy’s offense he succeeded, throwing six touchdowns against the Tampa Bay Bucs in 2018. As Trubisky was forced into a more regimented approach within Nagy’s scheme he more than struggled and it was evident in that same season with the Bears unable to move the ball against the Rams late in the season and the Eagles in the playoffs.

Only when Mitch Trubisky was allowed to be himself rather than the Be You of Matt Nagy was he able to put the Bears in position to win the game that came down to the double-doink loss by Cody Parkey.

Trubisky can throw from the pocket but as is the case with any great QB showing the I-formation to get a play action passing game going with designed roll-outs helped him as it does any player.

Bottom line, with Nagy guy and a more simple offense to run that’s focused on execution rather than play design, Justin Fields should succeed in Chicago as he already has been in training camp.

