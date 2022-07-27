Trending
Steelers fans already calling for Kenny Pickett to replace Mitchell Trubisky (+Video)

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Mitchell Trubisky Pittsburgh Steelers
PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 24: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) takes part in a drill during the team's OTA practice, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire)

Mitchell Trubisky had a rough start at training camp

A day into training camp and Pittsburgh Steelers fans are already calling for Mitchell Trubisky‘s head. The former Chicago Bears quarterback and the 2017 second overall pick struggled in practice early on, according to reports.

Trubisky never quite fit for the Bears during his four years with the team. Whether his issues stemmed from playing in Matt Nagy’s stupid system or Trubisky was an overrated quarterback is uncertain. The Bears moved on from Trubisky and went on to draft Justin Fields in 2021.

Trubisky sat behind Josh Allen with the Buffalo Bills last season before signing with the Steelers this season. He’s expected to be the week one starter for the Steelers. However, the Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Pickett might be challenging Trubisky for a starting spot sooner than expected.

One fan who watched the Steelers’ Wednesday practice is over the Steelers Trubisky experiment.

Mitchell Trubisky made some impressive throws

Trubisky appeared to shake off the rust after the first few incompletions. The six-year veteran made some nice completions. It’s expected, as the former Pro Bowl quarterback transitions into a new offense with the Steelers.

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

