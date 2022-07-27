Mitchell Trubisky had a rough start at training camp

A day into training camp and Pittsburgh Steelers fans are already calling for Mitchell Trubisky‘s head. The former Chicago Bears quarterback and the 2017 second overall pick struggled in practice early on, according to reports.

Trubisky never quite fit for the Bears during his four years with the team. Whether his issues stemmed from playing in Matt Nagy’s stupid system or Trubisky was an overrated quarterback is uncertain. The Bears moved on from Trubisky and went on to draft Justin Fields in 2021.

Trubisky sat behind Josh Allen with the Buffalo Bills last season before signing with the Steelers this season. He’s expected to be the week one starter for the Steelers. However, the Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Pickett might be challenging Trubisky for a starting spot sooner than expected.

One fan who watched the Steelers’ Wednesday practice is over the Steelers Trubisky experiment.

Mitch Trubisky takes the first two first-team reps and has two incompletions. A fan yells: “get Pickett in there!” And so it begins. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 27, 2022

Trubisky out route to Pickens far side undercut by Cameron Sutton, nearly picked. Ugly first three reps for Trubisky. — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) July 27, 2022

This is totally expected, but Mitch Trubisky has been working with the Steelers' first-team offense to begin training camp. — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) July 27, 2022

Mitchell Trubisky made some impressive throws

Trubisky appeared to shake off the rust after the first few incompletions. The six-year veteran made some nice completions. It’s expected, as the former Pro Bowl quarterback transitions into a new offense with the Steelers.

WERE GOING TO THE SUPERBOWL W THE NVP BABY WOOOOOOOOK pic.twitter.com/Aoo39WCAoy — trubisky enthusiast (@ThatSteelerFan) July 27, 2022

Trubisky to Anthony Miller on crossing route for big gain. Throw slightly behind Miller, makes one handed catch. Draws audible “Lets Go!” from Mike Tomlin — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) July 27, 2022

Mitch Trubisky just uncorked a deep ball 45 yards down the sideline. George Pickens makes the toe tapping grab. Hell of a catch by Pickens. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) July 27, 2022

