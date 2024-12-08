The Chicago White Sox have the ability to potentially hit big at the MLB Winter Meetings when they trade away their Ace LHP Garrett Crochet.

General Manger of the Chicago White Sox Chris Getz has the opportunity to showcase his skills at the MLB Winter Meetings with trading away his most valuable asset he has on his roster and that’s left hander Garrett Crochet. Crochet has been garnering interest from teams since being made available at last year’s trade deadline. Now proving that he’s capable of staying healthy for a full season as a starter the value that he will bring back for the White Sox has only increased.

In 2025 Garrett Crochet will be three years removed from having Tommy John surgery. In 2024 the Chicago White Sox decided to convert Crochet from a reliever to a starting pitcher. The 25-year-old proved not only that he can stay healthy for a full season, but that he is more than capable of being a top of the rotation arm. Making all 32 of his starts (146 innings) Crochet had a 6-12 record with a 3.58 ERA, 209 strikeouts with only 33 walks that’s good for 6.33 strikeout/walk ratio. Crochet also had a strikeout per nine rate of 12.9 as well as a WHIP of 1.068, and oh yeah, he was also named to the 2024 AL All-Star Team.

Any team trying to acquire a talent such as Crochet at the MLB Winter Meetings this year will more than likely have to give up at least two MLB Top 100 Prospects as well as possibly Major League ready talent. When examining Garrett Crochets Baseball Savant page, it just oozes red. One notable category that stood out in which Crochet exceled in, was he was in the 98th percentile for K% (35.1) which is a decent clip to be punching guys out at. The Chicago White Sox have also made it clear that their priority for a return in any Crochet trade will be to get position players back in return.

Teams Interested in Garrett Crochet

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network the two most viable teams in on Garrett Crochet at the MLB Winter Meetings this year are the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs. The Red Sox need a left-handed starting pitcher with them having an abundance of righties already in their rotation. And if the Red Sox can’t sign Max Fried at the MLB Winter Meetings, being he is the sole remaining top of the rotation type left hander left on the free agency board after Blake Snell signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Crochet would be a perfect prize to have instead.

As well as it would be pivotal for the Chicago Cubs to make a move for Crochet at this year’s MLB Winter Meetings even though they have an abundance of left-handed starting pitching already after they signed Matthew Boyd to a two-year deal. That wouldn’t matter if the Cubs were to acquire Garrett Crochet because first as the old saying in baseball goes “you can never have enough starting pitching” and two for someone of Crochet’s talents the Cubs would make room for him as would any other team in the same situation.

Other teams who have either been rumored to be in on Crochet or who would be perfect fits for him are the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets. Possibly a team like the New York Yankees could make a play and be in the mix for Crochet as well. Being they are currently in a bidding war along with the Boston Red Sox for Juan Soto, the New York Yankees could look to add another left-handed starter at the MLB Winter Meetings as well as signing Soto. Their only projected lefty for the rotation to start the season in 2025 is Carlos Rodón.

Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs enter the MLB Winter Meetings primed to make headlines. Having one of the better farm systems in all of baseball and with a need for a top of the rotation type arm the Cubs and White Sox look to be destained to make a deal. As I said before to acquire Garrett Crochet it will require sending back at least two MLB Top 100 prospects in return, which the Cubs have a good amount of. Some holes the White Sox need to fill would be in the outfield and finding someone who can play second base.

The Chicago Cubs receive: Left-handed pitcher Garret Crochet

The Chicago White Sox receive: outfielder Owen Caissie (Cubs #2 prospect, MLB #34 prospect), second base/outfielder James Triantos (Cubs #5, MLB #55), and shortstop Derniche Valdez (Cubs #14)

Caissie who is 22 was just recently added to the Chicago Cubs 40-man roster being he was eligible to be plucked at this year’s Rule 5 Draft. In a full season a Triple-A Caissie in 127 games had 131 hits, 29 doubles, 3 triples, 19 HRs, and a slash line of .278/.375/.473 and with an OPS of .848. Caissie is more than ready to make his MLB debut and withe the Cubs currently having all three-outfield spots occupied Caissie is going to need consistent playing which if he’s traded to the White Sox he will certainly get.

Triantos who is just 21 is also primed to break out and be on the Major League roster. Currently Nico Hoerner occupies second base, but with him on the shelf at the moment as he is recovering from off season surgery and with speculations that he may be traded before the season starts, fellow prospect Matt Shaw appears to be the one tapped to fill Hoerner’s shoes instead of Triantos.

In 115 games combined last season between Double and Triple-A Triantos hat 133 hits, 23 doubles, 6 triples, 7 HRs, 52 RBI, and a slash line of .300/.346/.427 with an .773 OPS. The Chicago White Sox currently have an opening at second base as well as in the outfield. With Triantos ability to play all over he provides a lot more value to the White Sox if at all else he turns into a super utility player. Valdez would be a flier the White Sox take a chance on and see what type of player he develops into. He is still on 18-years-old and is still in rookie ball.

The Boston Red Sox

As I stated earlier the Boston Red Sox need a left-handed starting pitcher especially if they miss out on Max Fried. Theoretically if the Red Sox decided not to pursue Juan Soto and instead put those funds toward a Max Fried, the Red Sox have the necessary prospect capital to then make a trade for Garrett Crochet giving them two high-end lefty starting pitchers in one off season. The Red Sox also have an abundance of left-handed hitters in their lineup already that they don’t necessarily need someone like Juan Soto, even though his splits against left/right-handed pitching are almost similar.

The Boston Red Sox receive: left-hander Garrett Crochet

The Chicago White Sox receive: first basemen Triston Casas, outfielder Roman Anthony (Red Sox #1 prospect, MLB #3 prospect), and second basemen/outfielder/shortstop Kristian Campbell (Red Sox #3, MLB #10)

The Chicago White Sox receiving Triston Casas in the return for Crochet would be very valuable. A good defender over at first base Casas would pair nicely with Andrew Vaughn who will figure to split time at both first and designated hitter this coming season. As for Roman Anthony he has all the makings to be a star in the league for years to come. In 119 games combined between both Double and Triple-A last season Anthony had 132 hits, 32 doubles, 4 triples, 18 HRs, 65 RBI, 21 stolen bases, all for a slash line of .291/.396/.498 for an OPS of .894.

If and when the Chicago White Sox find a suitable trade partner for Luis Robert Jr. if Anthony is acquired, he would figure to be an equal if not hopefully an improvement over Robert Jr. As for Campbell he also figures to be a star in this league along with Anthony. At three levels last season in the Red Sox organization Campbell played in 115 games where he had 142 hits, 32 doubles, 3 triples, 20 HRs, 77 RBI, 24 stolen bases for a slash line of .330/.439/.558 for a total OPS of .997.

The Red Sox and Chicago White Sox in my opinion are the best partners suited to make a deal for Garrett Crochet at the MLB Winter Meetings this year. For the reasons given all indicators point to it as well as their willingness to finally spend some money I believe all systems are a go for this to happen before the meetings are up.

Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are another team that has been linked to Garrett Crochet for some time now. They were heavily involved in Crochet last year at the trade deadline, but nothing happened. Now with the MLB Winter Meetings here they once again look to acquire Crochet. The Phillies don’t necessarily need another arm for their rotation their biggest needs are finding a big bat for the outfield and a backend of the bullpen piece particularly a Closer. Adding Crochet to an already stacked rotation which features Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sanchez, and Ranger Suarez, adding someone of Crochet’s talents jumps the Phillies to having the best rotation in baseball.

The Philadelphia Phillies receive: left-hander Garret Crochet

The Chicago White Sox receive: shortstop Aidan Miller (Phillies #1, MLB #26), catcher Eduardo Tait (Phillies #5), shortstop Starlyn Caba (Phillies #4, MLB #81)

With Colson Montgomery being added to the 40-man roster recently and primed to see what he can do over at shortstop that would mean that the likes of Aidan Miller if acquired would have to find time at either second or third base which he is capable of doing. Tait is a young and up and coming catcher whose bat as of now if far ahead of his defense. Just 17-years-old Tait still has a lot to learn, but he has all the makings to quickly rise through the system.

Caba is an above average defender grading out at 65/80 for his glove. The question for Caba is the opposite the complete opposite than that of Tait in which his glove far outweighs his bat and will his bat ever come along? That question will yet to be answered, but having the ability to pick it the way he does at a primer position such as shortstop is valuable for any team.

New York Mets

The New York Mets could figure to be that surprise team in on Garrett Crochet that nobody appears to be talking about. With a ton of money coming off their book Steve Cohen and the New York Mets are going to be spending big at the MLB Winter Meetings this year. The Mets currently have a need for starting pitching in particular another left. The Mets just signed right Clay Holmes to a three-year/$38 million deal in the hopes of converting him back into a starter.

The Mets really could use someone like Crochet to take over that number one spot in the rotation which is what they lacked last year during their post season run and is part of the reason they were eliminated. As it stands the Mets rotation is set to feature Kodai Senga, Clay Holmes, Frankie Montas, David Peterson, and possibly Tylor MeGgll. If the Mets were to acquire Garrett Crochet and slot him in as their Ace followed up by Kodai Senga, Frankie Montas, and if all goes well with Clay Holmes, the Mets could have a decent starting rotation.

The New York Mets receive: left-hander Garrett Crochet

The Chicago White Sox receive: second basemen/shortstop/outfielder Ronny Mauricio (Mets #6), outfielder/first basemen Ryan Clifford (Mets #4, MLB #87), and outfielder Drew Gilbert (Mets #3, MLB #74)

Mauricio has already made his debut in the big leagues, but he still has a ton of control not becoming a free agent until 2030. With his versatility Mauricio could be a valuable asset for the Chicago White Sox during this rebuild. With no clear path on the Mets for consistent everyday playing time the White Sox could see what he’s able to do over at second where there’s a vacancy as well as in the outfield where there are some vacancies as well. As for Gilbert and Clifford with them being lower-level MLB prospects the Chicago White Sox would really be hoping for the best that the do develop into at least everyday big-league players.

New York Yankees

The New York Yankees off season like some other teams off season all hinge on if they can sign Juan Soto or not. With close to $70.5 million coming off their books the Yankees have a lot of financial flexibility to play with. If they were to acquire Crochet, I would foresee them immediately extending him as would every other team on this list would. The Yankees could use another lefty for their rotation which feature Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón (only lefty), Clarke Schmidt, and Luis Gil with Marcus Stroman possible seeing some time there as well.

The New York Yankees receive: left-hander Garrett Crochet

The Chicago White Sox receive: outfielder Jasson Domínguez (Yankees #1, MLB #14), catcher/first basemen Rafel Flores (Yankees #30), and utility-man Oswaldo Carbrera

Jasson Domínguez would be the center piece in the return back for the Chicago White Sox. At three levels in the Yankees organization last season Domínguez played in 58 games where he had 71 hits, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 11 HRs, 35 RBI 16 steals, for a slash line of .314/.376/.504 for an OPS of .880. Flores would be a great addition to the Chicago White Sox who if Flores was added would be relatively deep at the catching position.

With Korey Lee holding the everyday job down and #4 prospect Edgar Quero waiting in the wings Flores would slide in behind him. Carbrera with still four more years of control could contribute to the White Sox right away and provide valuable depth.

The MLB Winter Meetings are shaping up to be one of the most exciting meetings in recent memory. With all the talent available either on the free agent market or the trade market teams will be vying to get a piece of the action. As for the Chicago White Sox their only goal is to be getting back the best package, they can get for Garrett Crochet and nothing else.

