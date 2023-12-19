Modern Warfare’s Best SMGs: Dominating Close-Quarters Combat

In the adrenaline-filled world of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, submachine guns (SMGs) play a crucial role, especially in close-quarters combat. These fast-firing, high-mobility weapons are essential for players who prefer an aggressive playstyle and like to be in the heart of the action. This article dives into the best SMGs in Modern Warfare, offering insights into their strengths and how to maximize their potential for dominating close-range battles.

Understanding SMGs in Modern Warfare

SMGs are known for their high rate of fire, making them ideal for close-range engagements. They generally offer great mobility, allowing players to move quickly around the map. However, they often come with the trade-off of lower damage per bullet compared to assault rifles. Choosing the right SMG depends on your playstyle, the map, and the game mode.

Top SMGs for Close-Quarter Combat

MP5: A staple in Modern Warfare, the MP5 is renowned for its balanced performance. It offers a great mix of fire rate, damage, and control. It excels in close to medium-range combat, making it a top choice for many players.

MP7: The MP7 stands out for its incredible rate of fire and ease of control. This SMG is perfect for players who thrive in fast-paced skirmishes. Its low recoil makes it user-friendly for beginners too.

AUG: The AUG offers versatility with its ability to be modified into a pseudo-assault rifle. It has a slower fire rate than other SMGs but compensates with higher damage output.

P90: Known for its large magazine size, the P90 allows players to engage multiple enemies without frequent reloading. It’s ideal for sustained firefights and can be a game-changer in modes like Domination or Hardpoint.

Uzi: The Uzi, with the right attachments, can be a formidable weapon. It has a slower fire rate but offers higher damage per shot. It requires a bit more skill to handle effectively but can be very powerful in the right hands.

Maximizing SMG Potential

Attachments: Choosing the right attachments is crucial. Opt for attachments that enhance mobility, aim down-sight speed, and control. Extended mags can also be beneficial for longer engagements.

Playstyle Adaptation: SMGs are best used aggressively. Use your mobility to flank enemies, capture objectives quickly, and engage in close-range battles.

Map Knowledge: Knowing the map is key to utilizing SMGs effectively. Use tight spaces, indoor areas, and complex terrain to your advantage, where SMGs perform best.

Movement Skills: Work on your movement skills like strafing, jump shots, and slide cancels. Being a moving target makes you harder to hit and complements the aggressive nature of SMG gameplay.

Tactical Considerations

Objective Play: In objective-based modes, SMGs are invaluable for quickly capturing and defending points. Their mobility allows for rapid response to changing battlefield conditions.

Team Support: While engaging in the frontline, use your mobility to support teammates, whether it’s helping them in firefights or securing objectives.

Situational Awareness: Always be aware of your surroundings. Check corners, be mindful of enemy spawn points, and listen for footsteps or reload sounds.

Dealing with Challenges

Long-Range Engagements: SMGs are at a disadvantage in long-range fights. Avoid open areas and stick to parts of the map that favor close combat.

Countering Campers: Use tactical equipment like flashbangs or stun grenades to disorient campers before rushing in.

Playing Fair: While mastering an SMG is challenging, it’s tempting for some to seek shortcuts like an mw aimbot. Remember, real skill development and the satisfaction of improvement come from fair and honest gameplay.

Continuous Improvement

Practice Makes Perfect: The more you play with SMGs, the better you’ll understand their mechanics. Regular gameplay helps in refining your tactics and improving your reflexes.

Adapting to Meta Changes: Stay updated with game patches and meta changes. Sometimes adjustments to weapons can shift the effectiveness of different SMGs.

Learning from the Community: Engage with the Modern Warfare community. Watch streamers, read forums, and learn from others’ experiences and tips.

Conclusion

SMGs are a dynamic and vital part of Modern Warfare’s arsenal, especially in close-quarters combat. By choosing the right weapon, optimizing your loadout, and adapting your playstyle to the strengths of SMGs, you can dominate in fast-paced battles. Remember, success with SMGs comes from a combination of skill, strategy, and a deep understanding of the weapon’s capabilities.

