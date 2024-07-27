Report: Chicago Bears HC ejected star player during practice after hitting Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears defense is going so hard during training camp that head coach Matt Eberflus ejected his best player from Saturday’s two-minute drill. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has been trading blows with the defensive line all this week.

The Chicago Bears defense is coming after Caleb Williams

On Thursday, Montez Sweat apologized to Williams after he stripped the ball during their team period. On Friday, Williams stepped into a fight between defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker and tight end Gerald Everett. Williams grabbed and shoved Walker during the altercation.

While Williams might have crossed a boundary Friday, the Bears drew a line in the sand on Saturday. Per Josh Schrock of NBC Sports, Sweat had another strip-sack of Williams during the two-minute drill on Saturday.

Eberflus wasn’t impressed with Sweat.

Matt Eberflus ejected Montez Sweat from the two-minute drill

Following practice, a reporter asked Eberflus if the Bears tried letting Williams see more pressure during team periods. Eberflus said the Bears were not trying to simulate pressure, and he ejected Sweat from the two-minute drill after the strip sack.

“No. [Sweat] knows he should not do that. I threw him out of the drill today,” Eberflus said. Then I pulled him aside and said, ‘Look, you cannot do that. You’ll be sick if something happens.’ that’s what I told him.”

A good enough player

Eberflus said Sweat is a good enough player to stop himself before touching the quarterback.

“Does he get around there fast? Yeah, he does,” Eberflus said. “But he’s a superior elite athlete. He’s good enough to be able to stop and move away, so he’s got to be disciplined that way in the future.”

Sweat is a good enough athlete that he’s giving Williams problems during training camp. Frankly, it’s time for the No. 1 athlete in the 2024 NFL Draft to start doing his part to protect that ball. Williams had another rough day with turnovers on Saturday, throwing two back-to-back interceptions during the 7-on-7 period.

