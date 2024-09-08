The Chicago Bears will begin their 2024 season in a few days at Soldier Field against the Tennessee Titans, as there are high expectations for the team. All eyes will be on the 2024 Draft first overall selection, Caleb Williams, as he makes his NFL debut and is expected to lead a high-powered and freshly renovated offense. Despite the high expectations for the offense, it is the defense led by defensive end Montez Sweat, who will have to carry the team early on while the rookie quarterback gets acclimated to the league.

Montez Sweat and the defense must take the pressure off an offense lacking continuity

Unlike the offense, the defense has something that is vital to begin every season for an NFL team and that is continuity. Other than former Pro Bowl safety, Eddie Jackson, Chicago’s defense is returning almost all their starters from last season. The other cannot be said for the offense that will have several new additions at the quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end while also having a new offensive scheme with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

The key to the defense’s late-season success in 2022 and their potential success in 2024 will be because of Montez Sweat leading a consistent pass-rush, something that is vital to the Cover-2 defensive scheme. Last season, before the trade deadline acquisition of Sweat, Chicago struggled significantly to defend opponent’s passing offense, as they couldn’t generate any interceptions or sacks. Following the trade that brought the Pro Bowl defensive end to the Bears, the defense became one of the best in the league, resulting in them ending the season with the most interceptions as a unit.

When Chicago acquired Montez Sweat after their week 8 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the team recorded over 20 sacks and 15 interceptions. Sweat led the defensive as he compiled over six sacks in the team’s last nine games of 2023. Given the level of unfamiliarity the offensive players will have with one another, along with Williams’ rookie inexperience, the Bears’ defense must lead the way as it will be their third season in Matt Eberflus’ Cover-2 defensive scheme, with Montez Sweat being the focal point.

If the Bears plan to make the playoffs in 2024, it is imperative for the team to get off to a hot start and take advantage of an easy schedule early on. Montez Sweat will have to lead a defensive line that must not only create constant pressure on the opposing quarterback, but also be able to close out games because of the chance of Chicago’s offense potentially struggle due to inexperience. There is a reasonable chance that Williams could have issues with executing the Bears’ offensive scheme through the first six games of the season, until the team reaches their bye week in Week 7 where there will be extended time to breakdown film.

During the first six weeks, the Bears will face some difficult opposing offenses in the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Los Angeles Rams. It would be unfair for Williams and the new offense to have to be forced to get into scoring shootouts, as mistakes would likely be made, or even worse, the rookie quarterback could have his development negatively affected.

Montez Sweat and the defense can help set the offense up for success with turnovers

Montez Sweat leading Chicago’s defensive line to create sacks will in turn lead to the secondary having more success taking the ball away. The secondary led by Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, and Tyrique Stevenson will have ample opportunities to create interceptions due to opposing quarterback’s throws being hurried out of fear of being sacked. Last season, the trio of cornerbacks combined for ten interceptions, as Johnson and Stevenson both had four each.

Interceptions and potential sack-strip fumbles forced by the defense can help Chicago’s offense if there are early season struggles, setting them up with quality field position to score with greater ease. Last season, none of Montez Sweat’s six sacks led to force fumbles that directly led to scoring drives by the offense. Additionally, there were few times where the Bears’ defense had interceptions returned deep into the opponent’s side of the field.

Closing games will also be the responsibility of the defense early in the season with Chicago’s rushing offense not fully defined heading into Sunday’s game against the Titans. Waldron and Eberflus haven’t yet determined who will be the running back to receive the bulk of carries in the fourth quarter if the Bears have the lead. In that case, it will be up to Montez Sweat and the defense to prevent opposing offenses from scoring and potentially stealing a win late, something that happened three times last year.

The 2024 season kickoffs on Sunday, as the Bears will look to get off to a great start with a win over the Titans. If Chicago is to secure an opening day victory, the defense will have to contribute with a dominant performance to avoid having to rely on the offense to do more than they need too. Montez Sweat and the rest of the defensive talent will need to continue their strong performance from 2023 to help ensure a positive start for the Bears in 2024.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE