Chicago Bears: More questions surround Nate Davis’ status with team in Week 6

The Chicago Bears‘ offensive line had their best performance of the season in Week 5. The Bears ran for 128 yards against the Carolina Panthers defense. They allowed one sack in the Bears’ 36-10 win at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Bill Murray over Nate Davis?

One veteran player was notably on the sideline for most of the afternoon. Right guard Nate Davis played in only four snaps in Week 5. Matt Pryor earned 70 snaps at right guard against the Panthers. When left guard Teven Jenkins had to exit the game due to an ankle injury, Davis’ name wasn’t called into the lineup. Bill Murray played 37 snaps in relief of Jenkins.

The Chicago Bears have a new depth chart

Per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Murray has likely eclipsed Davis on the depth chart entering Week 6, and he’s expected to earn the start against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London if Jenkins cannot play on Sunday:

“What’s noteworthy, beyond another new ailment for Jenkins, is that Murray apparently moved up the depth chart in the eyes of the coaching staff. It was noteworthy when Eberflus — unprompted — praised Murray during training camp, and this is proof he has continued to climb on the practice field.”

Can a $10 million-a-year OG switch sides?

The other possibility is that the coaching staff doesn’t trust Davis at left guard. The Bears moved Jenkins from right guard to left guard during the 2023 offseason after they signed Davis to a three-year deal worth $30 million.

Jenkins had played right guard well during the 2022 season. However, Eberflus’ staff wanted to play Davis at his familiar spot on the right side. The results have been less than spectacular from the 2019 third-round pick by the Tennessee Titans.

In Week 6, Davis is free-falling down the depth chart.

