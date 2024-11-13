Chicago Bears release $30 million dud amid turmoil

On Wednesday, the Chicago Bears released a dud from their roster. The move came in a week that the team was releasing duds after three-straight losses in preparation for their Week 11 game against the Green Bay Packers.

On Tuesday, the Bears fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Waldron’s offense wasn’t clicking after nine games, and now Chicago will turn to Thomas Brown to help rookie quarter Caleb Williams develop for the rest of the season.

As former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick noted this week, many of the issues for Williams and the offense are due to the offensive line. During Sunday’s 19-3 loss to the Patriots at Soldier Field, Williams was sacked nine times behind an offensive line that was missing their top three offensive tackles.

The Bears were also without Nate Davis, who had a back injury in Week 10. Davis appeared in five games and started in two. He’s appeared in just 16 games after signing a three-year deal worth $30 million in the 2023 offseason.

The Chicago Bears pay Nate Davis to go away

Per a statement by the Bears, general manager Ryan Poles is also going to pay Davis to go away.

The Bears have now paid two members of the team to go away in two days.

It’ll be hard for head coach Matt Eberflus to defend the team’s culture on Wednesday. But he’ll try to anyway.

