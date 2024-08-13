Chicago Bears get 2 key players back to practice

On Tuesday, the Chicago Bears had good news for two expected starters this season. The Bears are returning to work this week as they prepare for their scrimmage with the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday and their preseason game on Friday.

Thursday’s practice is essential for Chicago Bears’ starters

It’s unclear if the Bears starters will play on Saturday, as the Bengals plan to rest their starters for the preseason game. Thursday’s scrimmage will be an important practice for the Bears starters, as they could only have one more live-action exhibition against an opponent during next Thursday’s preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Third-year cornerback Kyler Gordon suffered a back injury this summer. He’s been held out of training camp practices this summer due to “tightness” in an undisclosed area of his body.

Kyler Gordon is back to practice

Per Zack Pearson with Bear Report, Gordon was back to practice in shells during Tuesday’s practice. However, Gordon didn’t participate in the team’s 7-on-7 drill. He and fellow cornerback Tyrique Stevenson were doing some running during drills, and it’s likely that the Bears are slowly ramping him up this week before he participates in team drills.

Per Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune, Davis resumed practice on Tuesday. The Bears didn’t feel the need to slowly ramp up his activity before putting him in team drills. He was the Bears starting right guard on Tuesday. Interior offensive lineman Ryan Bates did not practice on Tuesday.

Head coach Matt Eberflus suggested Davis could lose his job if he didn’t return to practice quickly enough. However, Davis is already back in the starting lineup after missing weeks of training camp and last Saturday’s preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

