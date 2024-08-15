‘Stuff Happens’: Chicago Bears OL Nate Davis has message for fans who think he’s blowing off practice

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Nate Davis returned to practice this week after most of this year’s training camp. He has a message for fans don’t think he cares about his spot on the team.

Davis missed much of the Bears OTAs this spring. He also missed significant time during training camp last year for family reasons. Last September, it was reported that he missed practices because of a death in the family.

Bears fans were willing to be patient with Davis last year when they learned of the family issue. Many are fed up with Davis after head coach Matt Eberflus said in training camp that the offensive guard needed to find a way to practice, or he could lose his job.

Matt Eberflus sent Nate Davis a message in training camp

“Availability is everything in this league,” said Eberflus. “So you’ve got to be available to practice and you’ve go to be able to go through hard in terms of doing hard better during training camp.

“That’s all part of preparing the first part of the season, being able to do that. To callous yourself, that’s your individual responsibility to the football team, and when you’re not out there, guess what? That doesn’t happen.“

Eberflus said players at any position could lose their starting job because of missing time for an injury.

Davis is focused on the Chicago Bears

According to Alex Shapiro with NBC Sports, Davis said he’s focusing on the team now that he’s back to practice:

“My focus is just on the building, on the players and our coaching staff and whatever they ask me to do,” Davis said.

Davis said he can be a “special player” when in a good mental space. Davis is excited to show the Beears what he can do this season.

Davis wasn’t right last year. Per Pro Football Focus, he had his second-worst year in the league. He finished with a 52.9 overall grade. Only Davis’ rookie season in 2019 was worse when he finished with a 40.9 grade.

Stuff happens

Per Shapiro, Davis had a comment for fans who question his dedication to the Bears and the sport of football by showing up to practice:

“I’ve been in this league for a long time and I don’t think I’d be able to do what I did without practicing. Stuff happens.”

Davis’ contract will keep him in the league this season. But his time might be short in Chicago if he doesn’t perform well this year.

