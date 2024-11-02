Chicago Bears have trade suitor for Nate Davis (Report)

The Chicago Bears have a couple of players on the trade block before Tuesday’s deadline to make a deal. Running back Khalil Herbert and offensive lineman Nate Davis could be on a new team before Week 10.

Per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears have allowed Herbert’s agent to seek a trade. The 26-year-old has just eight carries for 16 yards and a touchdown this season. Herbert has received interest from other teams this season, and Chicago will likely be able to receive a Day 3 pick for the running back.

Nate Davis has been a disappointment

Davis’ situation with the Bears appeared to be more precarious. The veteran offensive lineman has been a healthy scratch for much of the 2024 season after two offseasons where he hasn’t practiced with the team as often as the coaching staff would like.

Davis has been awful on the field when he has played. Per Pro Football Focus, Davis has earned a 53.6 overall grade in 2024, which ranks him 81st out of 110 offensive guards in the league.

The Chicago Bears have a potential suitor

One team could be desperate enough to give up a draft pick for Davis. ESPN‘s Jeremy Fowler is reporting he has heard the Houston Texans are a potential trade suitor for the Bears after losing Kenyon Green for the season due to a dislocated shoulder he suffered on Thursday night.

“There aren’t many options for the Texans to improve their interior offensive line, but Chicago has made guard Nate Davis available and is willing to eat a chunk of his roughly $5 million in remaining guaranteed salary for the year,” Fowler wrote.

Kenyon’s replacement on Thursday night, Kendrick Green, struggled to replace the former first-round pick in the Texans’ 21-13 loss to the New York Jets.

Davis, a former member of the Tennessee Titans, could be heading back to the AFC South, a division that made him look good enough for the Bears to sign him to a three-year deal worth $30 million in the 2023 offseason.

Now the Bears might have to pay the Texans to take him away from Chicago.

