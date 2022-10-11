New Orleans Saints working out Former Bears RB

New Orleans Saints workout Former Bears RB Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints waived running back Tony Jones on Saturday before their Week 5 game. The Seattle Seahawks promptly snatched Jones up after their running back, Rashaad Penny, sustained an injury this weekend. That left the Saints looking for a running back to add to their practice squad. The team reportedly worked out several running backs, one a former Bears fan favorite.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network, the Saints worked out Jordan Howard.

New Orleans #Saints working out running backs today, including Antonio Williams (Giants, Bills), Jordan Wilkins (Colts, Jaguars, Titans), Jordan Howard (Eagles, Bears, Dolphins), A.J. Rose (Vikings, Rams), per league sources. Latavius Murray left team last week to join Broncos — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 11, 2022

Howard was a 2016 fifth-round draft pick by the Bears. He played in Chicago for three seasons. Howard made the Pro Bowl as a rookie. Howard accumulated 3,370 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns with the Bears. The Bears traded Howard to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019 for a sixth-round pick. Howard spent 2020 and 2021 oscillating between the Eagles and Miami Dolphins. He never had the same success after he played with the Bears.

It remains to be seen if the New Orleans Saints decided to sign Howard after the workout.

